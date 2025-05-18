EastEnders star Jake Wood to ‘make shock return’ to soap four years after exit
His character was not killed off in December 2020 in hopes actor would make a comeback
Actor Jake Wood, who’s known for playing Max Branning in EastEnders, is reportedly set to reprise his role in the BBC soap, four years after leaving Albert Square in December 2020.
The 52-year-old actor first featured on the show in June 2006. His character was not killed off when he announced his exit, as showrunners intended to leave the door open for Branning’s Walford return.
Following Lacey Turner’s exit from the soap, who played Branning's daughter-in-law turned love interest Stacey Slater for 21 years, producers are reportedly looking to Wood to liven up forthcoming plot lines.
A source told The Sun: “Jake’s return is huge news for EastEnders fans as his character made a massive mark on the show.
“It’ll raise some eyebrows after he was absent from the 40th anniversary earlier this year. Bosses are excited about what his character’s reappearance means for spicing up the plots.”
They continued: “There is plenty to go at. Max has loads of unfinished business in the Square and is set to ruffle some feathers.”
The Independent has contacted the BBC and Jake’s representatives for comment.
Last year, Wood told Kate Garraway and Ed Balls that he had “no plans” to return to EastEnders but noted producers had “kept the door open” for him to reprise his role.
“It’s been a while,” he said, before adding: “Never say never.”
Wood’s exit from Albert Square saw his character Max depart from Walford to start a new life in New Zealand after failing to steal Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) away from her husband Mick (Danny Dyer) for good following their affair.
Max is known as one of the soap’s biggest “love rats” and has been married to Tanya Branning (Jo Joyner), Kirsty Branning (Kierston Wareing) and Rainie Cross (Tanya Franks).
He has also had relationships with Gemma Clewes (Natalie J. Robb), Vanessa Gold (Zoë Lucker), Lucy Beale (Hetti Bywater), Emma Summerhayes (Anna Acton), Karin Smart (Denise van Outen), Carmel Kazemi (Bonnie Langford), Fi Browning (Lisa Faulkner), and Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton).
Announcing his exit from the show in December 2020, Wood said in a statement: “I’ve had 15 wonderful years at EastEnders and have made some truly great friends.
“I’ll of course miss everyone there but I’m grateful they have left the door open for Max and I’m excited to see what the next chapter holds.”
