EastEnders will air a special flashforward episode, offering viewers a glimpse into the dramatic events set to unfold in Walford during 2026.

The unique instalment, airing on New Year’s Day, will transport audiences to 2027, centring on long-running character Max Branning as he faces a situation with huge consequences for his family.

The 30-minute episode, starring Jake Wood as Max, places him at the epicentre of multiple dramas, indicating 2026 holds many secrets. Producers suggest these flash-forwards to 2027 will provide tantalising clues about Max’s future and those around him throughout the year.

EastEnders executive producer Ben Wadey highlighted the unprecedented nature of the episode.

He said: "For the first time in the show’s history, we’re going to be offering our viewers an entire flashforward episode set on New Year’s Day 2027."

Mr Wadey added: "2026 is going to be full of drama in Walford, especially for the Brannings, and the episode is sure to raise plenty of questions on how Max has got himself, and his family, into such predicaments, but all is not what it seems, so stay tuned for 2026 to find out how and why."

This innovative storytelling follows a February 2023 flashforward scene, which teased the 2023 Christmas Day storyline.

Max Branning returned to Albert Square earlier this year ( BBC )

Earlier this year, EastEnders aired a unique live episode, which allowed audiences to determine the outcome of a love story.

Ultimately, viewers were left divided over the outcome of a public vote in which Denise was forced to choose between her lovers Jack and Ravi.

It came 10 years after EastEnders filmed another live instalment in 2015, where Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) discovered his son Bobby (Elliot Carrington) had killed his sister Lucy (Hetti Bywater).

Max Branning first arrived in Walford in June 2006, departing the BBC soap in 2021 before returning earlier this year.

In July, it was announced that Wood would be returning as Branning when it was confirmed that his son Oscar would also return to the soap, played by Pierre Moullier, after eight years away, having previously been portrayed by Gabriel Miller-Williams, Neo Hall and Charlee Hall.

One of Max’s best-known storylines in the soap saw his long-running affair with daughter-in-law Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) revealed on Christmas Day in 2007, while he was dressed as Father Christmas.