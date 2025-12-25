EastEnders legend returns from prison to wreak havoc at Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tracy-Ann Oberman has made an emotional return to EastEnders, with her character Chrissie Watts poised to unleash chaos in Albert Square, particularly as the identity of Zoe Slater’s mysterious stalker is finally revealed.

The 59-year-old actress, whose character was jailed for 20 years in 2005 for the murder of her husband, Den Watts, is set to be at the heart of the soap’s Christmas drama.

Chrissie Watts made a brief reappearance in September 2024, spending her final week in prison alongside Sharon Watts.

However, Wednesday’s episode confirmed her full return, showing her scheming with Jasmine, who was recently unveiled as Zoe Slater’s secret daughter. Michelle Ryan, who plays Zoe, returned to the soap in June after two decades, and her character has been terrorised by a stalker – now confirmed to be Chrissie Watts.

Oberman described her return to the BBC soap as an "absolute joy," reflecting on her reunion with Michelle Ryan, 41, and Kim Medcalf, who portrays Sam Mitchell. "I spent so much time with them in my short but powerful stint on EastEnders," she recalled.

"Being back in The Queen Vic with Michelle and Kim was really emotional. We kept hugging each other and discussing how a lifetime had passed since we were last together, and there was so much to catch up on, including sharing photos of children, and talking about how our lives had evolved over the last 20 years."

She added: "It’s been a really amazing experience. It also was a reminder of what EastEnders does best. Strong female characters, in dynamic storylines, working together to create the drama."

In 2005, Chrissie Watts was imprisoned for the murder of Den Watts, whose body she buried under the Queen Vic barrel store with the assistance of Mitchell and Slater. She lived under false pretences for months following the incident, alongside Den’s adoptive daughter Sharon and his son Dennis Rickman.

Sam Mitchell was initially implicated after drunkenly unearthing Den’s body on Sharon and Dennis’s wedding day. Chrissie Watts was eventually apprehended and jailed in December 2005, after Phil and Grant Mitchell returned to free their sister.

Oberman expressed her enthusiasm for her character’s comeback: "She is such a great character. I love the idea of her returning at Christmas to create havoc. I’m delighted my return was kept under wraps. Who wouldn’t want to be part of the storyline on Christmas Day in Albert Square, particularly when it’s Chrissie."

The actress, also known for her role in the sitcom Friday Night Dinner, believes Chrissie "jumped" at the chance to torment Ryan’s character and "have something over her," given their shared history.

"Chrissie, whilst being very hard and tough, has a strong sense of justice, and in her mind, Zoe never really paid for Den’s murder," Oberman explained. "What started off as a game for her has ended up becoming a little bit of an obsession. Chrissie thinks Zoe needs to take responsibility, and that’s her motivation."