Dulcé Sloan announces she’s leaving The Daily Show after seven years

Dulcé Sloan has announced that she’s leaving The Daily Show after seven years.

The 41-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Friday (January 17) to make the announcement, sharing a screenshot of an article by Deadline about her departure.

“There is work that I’ve done over the past seven years with The Daily Show that I couldn’t be prouder of,” she wrote in the caption. “I collaborated with some incredibly talented people who I look forward to continuing to work with and I know our paths will continue to cross.”

Sloan quipped: “I am now free to pursue my dream job of being a live action Klingon on Star Trek.”

A spokesperson for The Daily Show also issued a statement, saying: “Dulcé Sloan is an exceptional comedic force and we are thankful for her hilarious seven-year run on The Daily Show. We wish her the best and look forward to watching her next chapter.”

Sources told Deadline that her exit from The Daily Show was “amicable,” since her deal was up. Her exit also comes after she relocated from New York to Los Angeles “to focus more on her acting and stand-up.” Her final episode aired in December.

Sloan joined the Comedy Central program in 2017 as a senior correspondent. She worked on the show when Trevor Noah was host, and enjoyed stints as his replacement until Jon Stewart returned to his old position in January 2024.

Her work on The Daily Show was recognized last September when she took home and Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series.

“I, me, ya girl won an Emmy for hosting @thedailyshow !!!” she wrote on Instagram. “The pride of Gwinnett, a daughter of Norcross and wee baby from Richmond Heights won a whole ass Emmy y’all! I wanna thank my Jesus, My Momma @maryannhillvoice, my manager @regthetiger, my agent Max Burgos, friends, family and the comedy community.”

Sloan also wrote a book, Hello, Friends!: Stories of Dating, Destiny and Day Jobs, which was released February 2024. According to the description of the memoir on Amazon, the book is organized into essays from Sloan’s life.

“From a childhood moving between cities, starting her own business selling toys at a Miami flea market, to being a Black kid in a predominately white school, she’s always used her masterful wit to challenge the status quo,” the description reads.

She’ll soon begin her comedy tour, which starts with performances at Sketchfest Show San Francisco from January 24 through January 26, as noted on her official website. Her tour will be going on for two months, with her last show on March 14 in Charleston, South Carolina.