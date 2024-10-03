Drea de Matteo praises ‘unapologetically Botoxed’ Desperate Housewives co-star

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Drea de Matteo has praised her Desperate Housewives co-star Marcia Cross for being “unapologetically Botoxed” and a “pure f**king genius”.

The Sopranos actor, who now makes a living on OnlyFans, starred in the popular Noughties series following a group of glamorous neighbours living on Wisteria Lane. De Matteo played Angie Bolen on season six of the show between 2009 and 2010.

The 52-year-old confirmed rumours there was tension on set between the cast members, and said she was “warned to just stay out of it”.

However, there was one star in particular who she admired above the others.

“I mean, watching Marcia Cross work was one of my favourite things on the planet,” she told Metro about Cross who played Bree Van de Kamp.

“I loved that she was unapologetically Botoxed to the nines and she could perform her balls off without ever moving a muscle in her face.

“I felt like that was genius, pure f**king genius. I thought all of them were. I really was very taken with watching them perform. I really, really enjoyed it.”

Used to being on “male driven shows” the star enjoyed being around the group of women as she continued, “They were very composed at all times and kept everything contained and under the surface, but there was a fire underneath them that was so intense. I really, really learned a lot watching them.”

open image in gallery Drea de Matteo pictured in 2019 ( Getty Images for MTV )

However, the actor said that although she enjoyed her experience, she didn’t feel like she belonged.

“But I also knew that I didn’t fit in there,” she said. “It wasn’t my style of acting, I wasn’t good at that kind of acting, and I had to just accept that that wasn’t who I was, as an actor.

“I fit into a different category – not that we can’t move through categories as actors, but I don’t think that I am as skilled, maybe, in some ways. But maybe one of those girls can’t play a down-and-out drug addict and look as ugly as I can look on film?”

open image in gallery Cross played Bree Van de Kamp ( ABC )

Speaking about feuds between actors on the show, de Matteo suggested that she opted to avoid any conflict.

“I was definitely warned. I was warned just to stay out of it. There was tension, of course, it’s an all-female set.

“I actually think there was more tension on the Sons of Anarchy set than there was on the Desperate Housewives set, to be honest with you.”