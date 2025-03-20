Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The viral red carpet incident between Hilaria and Alec Baldwin has gained so much traction that even Donald Trump Jr. is taking notice.

Millions have seen the moment Hilaria, 41, shuts down Alec, 66, after he interrupted her while answering questions about their new reality series, The Baldwins, as the couple hosted the Planet Hollywood Times Square re-opening party in New York.

The couple were being asked about whether they were on board for a second season when Alec took advantage of Hilaria’s hesitation to answer. He interjected, “The Hilaria Show.”

She quickly brushed him off and responded, “I think we’re gonna see. I think we’re gonna see how it feels to be out there.” Again, Alec interrupted his wife and said, “It’s gonna be great! You’re a winner.” That’s when Hilaria turned to him and snapped, “Oh my god. When I’m talking, you’re not talking. When I’m talking, you’re not talking.”

She quickly recovered and laughed it off. “This is why, yes. We’ll have to just cut him out of the show,” she said.

Now, Donald Trump Jr. has weighed in on the video, offering up sympathy for Alec.

open image in gallery Donald Trump Jr. has weighed in on the viral Hilaria and Alec Baldwin red carpet moment ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Never thought I’d feel bad for Alec Baldwin but here we are. No wonder he’s always so miserable,” Trump Jr. captioned a reshare of the moment on X.

Just a few years ago, Trump Jr. was hawking t-shirts mocking Alec’s fatal on-set shooting while filming Rust. Alec, the film’s lead actor and co-producer, pointed a prop gun toward cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during an October 2021 rehearsal. The gun, loaded with a real bullet, went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Alec was hit with involuntary manslaughter charges and faced up to 18 months in prison if convicted. The manslaughter case was closed in December 2024, though several civil suits remain active in New Mexico court.

open image in gallery Hilaria and Alec Baldwin were on the red carpet answering questions about their family reality show 'The Baldwins' ( ExtraTV/TikTok )

Trump Jr. was publicly critical of Baldwin as the Rust case was unfolding. Instead of offering Alec support following the shooting, Trump Jr. was selling shirts in multiple colors that said “Guns Don’t Kill People, Alec Baldwin Kills People.” The shirts were being sold through his online store and were reportedly retailing for $27.99. Then, in early 2023 after Alec was charged in the shooting, Trump Jr. tweeted: “Maybe Alec Baldwin will be lucky enough to share a cell with Michael Avenatti,” referring to the disgraced attorney serving 14 years behind bars for embezzling.

Meanwhile, the Baldwins — married since 2012 with seven young children — have since broken their silence on the red carpet spat. Hilaria posted a video Wednesday night on Instagram of her and Alec reenacting the now-viral moment but with the roles reversed. Then she asked Alec what the word of the day was, to which he responded after a brief hesitation, “Man-terrupting.” Alec then admitted, after another lengthy pause, to having “correctile dysfunction.”

“The whole point is that we interrupt each other all the time,” she said. The couple’s video was then interrupted by one of their children. Hilaria and Alec then ended the video with a kiss to show the world they were on good terms. “Oh I ‘m so happy you kissed me,” Alec said.

The video comes after Hilaria received intense backlash for the caught-on-camera spat.

“Definitely not a good look for either one of them,” one person wrote on X.

“Wow! That was incredibly rude, she just showed her true colors,” another commented on TikTok.