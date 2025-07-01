Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Play School presenter Donald McDonald has died aged 86.

The TV host, born in Australia, was known for his decades-long career spanning both stage and screen, but was most notable for being one of the first hosts of popular BBC children’s programme Play School from 1966 to 1969 alongside the likes of Trisha Goddard.

News of McDonald’s death was confirmed by entertainment journalist Craig Bennett, who was a good friend of the star. He is said to have died after a short illness with an undisclosed form of cancer.

“One of our showbiz greats left us at 12:45am today,” Bennett wrote on Facebook on Tuesday (1 July) alongside a carousel of pictures of the TV veteran.

“Donald Macdonald was a stalwart of stage and screen, who’d written smash-hit plays like Caravan, dazzled on London's West End, and delighted millions over the decades with his starring turns on TV series like Play School where he was a presenter from 1966 to 1969.”

Bennett added: “He guested on shows from Certain Women, The Box, Cop Shop and Skyways, to the raunchy Alvin Purple, and in movies like Superman Returns. Donald was a dapper delight and always great company.”

The reporter shared details about McDonald’s final moments.

open image in gallery Donald McDonald pictured with his long-time friend Judy Nunn ( Facebook/Craig Bennett )

“On Saturday we turned his hospital room into a party, laughs and smiles a-plenty, as Donald enjoyed some bubbly and lemon meringue pie,” he continued. “Blue was always his colour, even in a hospital gown! He gave his permission to post his last photo, saying., ‘What the heck!' Vale to a true gentleman.” Vale is an Australian term used to say “farewell” or “rest in peace” when a person dies.

Tributes poured in as one person wrote: “I have fond memories of times spent with him. He was such a kind man and was always great fun.”

open image in gallery Australian journalist Craig Bennett, pictured with McDonald, announced the news ( Facebook/Craig Bennett )

A former colleague added: “A very good man… was honoured to be part of the first national tour of Caravan. Some wonderful memories. Sending love to you all.”

“He was great indeed,” commented another. “I worked with him several times at Crawfords. He was always open with his vast experience and knowledge. I was fortunate. Fly high Donald. My condolences to his family and many friends.”