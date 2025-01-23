Don Lemon claims ‘the public loves’ Matt Lauer despite sexual harassment allegations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Don Lemon has claimed that Matt Lauer could make a television comeback as “the public loves him.”

Lauer, 67, was fired from his high-profile role on the Today show in 2017 amid allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

In 2019, a former colleague alleged that Lauer had raped her during the 2014 Winter Olympics. Several other women also came forward with accusations. Lauer denied all allegations in an open letter published in 2019.

In a new interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast former CNN anchor Lemon, 58, revealed that he has become friends with Lauer in the years since his firing.

“I only got to know Matt after, you know, the whole situation happened and because we live in the same town and we have mutual friends,” said Lemon.

“Whenever I see Matt out and about, or, you know, even with us, if we go out to dinner, my husband and I will go out to dinner with him and his fiancé. And people love him.”

Don Lemon and Matt Lauer ( Getty )

“Women love him. They’re like, ‘Matt, oh my God, can I get a picture? I love you. I miss you on television,’” Lemon added. “And so I think the public loves him.”

Lemon argued that the “public misses him” but acknowleged that “people inside the business” might be wary of receiving backlash for rehiring him.

“Maybe in this whole Trump era when, you know, [being] canceled is over, I don’t know,” suggested Lemon. “Maybe there is a way that he’ll come back. But I think it’s more of the people who are inside of the business who are concerned about what happened with Matt.”

Lemon was fired by CNN in 2023 following a 17-year stint with the network. It came after the anchor had been mired in a string of controversies – with accusations of making offensive on-air comments about women and of mistreating female coworkers off-camera. Lemon denied the allegations.

He briefly hosted his own show on X, formerly Twitter, but left the platform in 2024 after clashing with the platform’s owner Elon Musk.

“I have loved connecting with all of you on Twitter and then on X for all of these years, but it’s time for me to leave the platform,” Lemon said at the time.

“I once believed that it was a place for honest debate and discussion, transparency and free speech, but I now feel it does not serve that purpose.”