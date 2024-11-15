Doctors viewers pay tribute as BBC airs final episode of daytime drama

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The final episode of the BBC daytime soap opera Doctors has been aired leaving fans paying tribute to the show, as it departs the airwaves.

The soap, set in a fictional area of Birmingham, called Letherbridge, began broadcasting in November 2000 on BBC One, in an early afternoon slot.

The BBC made the decision to axe the soap in 2023 due to “funding challenges” which prompted concerns from the show’s directors and an outcry from one of its screenwriters, calling the cancellation “disastrous”.

In the final scenes, corrupt GP Graham Elton, played by Alex Avery, was confronted by his fellow members of staff over his evil ways, which had left everyone on the verge of quitting.

Doctor Zara Carmichael, played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh, was determined to oust Elton even though The Mill surgery faced closure. However, in a happy twist, not only was Elton given the boot but the entire staff decided to rally together and become partners and run the surgery as a collective, thus ensuring its survival.

On the show’s official X/Twitter account, a statement read: “After over two decades, Doctors won’t be taking any more appointments! To our incredible fans, thank you for joining us through thousands of stories, twists, and heartfelt moments. Your loyalty and love have made every step of this journey worthwhile. Thank you for watching!”

The post has since been flooded with tributes and kind messages from fans, former stars and other soaps. The Coronation Street account said it was the “end of an era,” meanwhile Emmerdale wrote: “Wishing you all the best.”

Actor Jamie Causer, who appeared in the show, wrote: “Had some of the best times working on this show. One of my favourite episodes was playing PC Liam McConnelly.”

Another star of Doctors, Kyle Lima wrote: “Will treasure forever the opportunity I had to work on #bbcdoctors playing DC Devon Newman over three episodes, written by Jeremy Hylton Davies. I learned to act for screen and built my confidence in doing so. It was invaluable and I loved it. What a great team to work with too.”

Writer Roland Moore said: “Farewell - and thank you for allowing me and so many writers to tell such a range of stories. The team is wonderful and always encouraged us to push the envelope. Proud of so many personal moments - including writing the first backwards episode of a UK soap opera.”

Although sad to see the show end, fans were delighted with how the show concluded. “What a brilliant ending, @bbcdoctors. Thank you for all the years #bbcdoctors,” wrote one person.

The cast of ‘Doctors’ in the final episode ( BBC )

Another added: “I’ve got to say I love the natural ending... Didn’t feel like it was forced or fake.” A third fan said: “I’m still furious it’s been cancelled but the finale was great.”

Doctors has seen many high-profile stars cut their teeth on the show including Eddie Redmayne, Emilia Clarke, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Claire Foy.