Dick Van Dyke has revealed how he wants his contribution to the entertainment industry to be remembered.

The 98-year-old won the award for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday night (8 September) for his tribute show Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic, which looked back at the Mary Poppins star’s storied career.

Van Dyke is now the joint oldest recipient of a Creative Arts Emmy, tying with Norman Lear, who previously also won a trophy at the age of 98 in 2020.

When asked about his hopes for his legacy, Van Dyke said he wants to be remembered “for laughter, for making people laugh for 75 years”.

“I can’t believe that I’m still here and performing,” he added, before quipping: “I’m looking for work if anybody is asking.”

He advised that those hoping to break into acting “have to stick with it”, suggesting: “You’ll go through some hard times and many auditions, but you have to stay with it. Be patient if you have the confidence in yourself.

open image in gallery The 98-year-old joked that he is still ‘looking for work’ ( Getty Images )

“It’s very important to believe that you can do it. I don’t know how I did it, to tell you the truth.”

Van Dyke previously became the oldest recipient of a Daytime Emmy award in June when he was crowned best guest performer in a daytime drama series for his role in Days of Our Lives.

He became a household name in the United States when he starred in sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show from 1961 to 1966, and went on to appear in beloved movie musicals such as the 1964 adaptation of Mary Poppins, in which he played Cockney chimney sweep Bert, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

More recently he has starred in the Night at the Museum movies and also made a cameo in Mary Poppins Returns in 2018. Last year, he appeared on the US edition of The Masked Singer, surprising viewers and leaving the judges in tears when he was unmasked as Gnome.

As the winner of a Grammy, a Tony Award and multiple Emmys, Van Dyke would only need to win an Oscar to become one of the few performers to secure EGOT status.