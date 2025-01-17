Dear White People star DeRon Horton reveals injuries after being shot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

DeRon Horton has revealed he is on the mend after being shot a few days before Christmas.

The actor, 32, who is best known for appearing as Lionel Higgins in the divisive Netflix series Dear White People, told fans he is out of hospital after undergoing surgery to install a metal plate in his arm.

Horton told his followers that - despite the major injury - he didn’t want sympathy but thanked his family and friends for checking on him after the near death experience.

Sharing a photo from his hospital bed to Instagram, the Dear White People star said: “First off. I wanna give an honor to God for covering me and protecting me to make it out [of] this situation and countless other ones.

“Everybody that checked on me n holla’d at me [e]specially my family n friends I love yall, Thank you,” he wrote. “Gettin shot a few days before Xmas def wasn’t on my wish list, but it happened.”

The actor explained he had been shot in the arm through his car window, sharing photos of his stitches and the broken glass in his vehicle.

“I’m Blessed dawg to not be in a casket or paralyzed,” he reflected. “Lord Thank You. I’m out [of] the hospital now healing.

“I got a plate [and] screws in my mf arm, so I can’t workout for a minute which I’m mad about BUT it coulda been worse!” Horton said.

“I’m finna bounce right back. I feel amazing. I just wanted to remind yall and myself to Keep God first!” he wrote.

“Stay Alert n Grateful for Everything. the devil can’t stop sh*t when you walk w[ith] God.”

DeRon Horton as Lionel in ‘Dear White People' ( Netflix )

Despite initial outcry over Dear White People — including calls to boycott Netflix — the series was a critical success, holding a rare 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and running for four seasons.

Horton’s Dear White People co-star Logan Browning wrote in the comment section of his Instagram post: “Dear God, thank you for protecting my special Deron.”

Meanwhile, Samuel L. Jackson, who starred alongside Hortin in Apple TV+’s The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, added: “Glad you’re still with us, Tuff Stuff!!!

“Good thing you’re covered by the All mighty Hoping you heal quickly & painlessly as possible Stay Blessed.”