Former Sky News presenter diagnosed with stage four cancer

Dermot Murnaghan, the veteran broadcaster and former Sky News presenter, has announced he has been diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer.

The 67-year-old shared the news on social media on Monday, saying he is "responding positively" to treatment.

Murnaghan expressed profound gratitude for his doctors, saying: "I’m fortunate to have a simply outstanding medical team looking after me, who I can’t thank enough – they are administering the best possible care with expertise, compassion and sensitivity."

He added that he is "responding positively to their excellent treatment, and feeling well”.

Murnaghan spent more than 15 years as a prominent figure at Sky News before his departure from the channel in 2023.

According to information from Cancer Research UK, a diagnosis stage four prostate cancer signifies that the disease has spread beyond the prostate gland.

This can include nearby organs such as the bladder, regional lymph nodes, or more distant parts of the body, including bones, lungs, or the liver.

“I’m blessed to be fortified by the monumental love and support of my wife, family and close friends”, Murnaghan said.

“Needless to say my message to all men over 50, in high risk groups, or displaying symptoms, is get yourself tested and campaign for routine prostate screening by the NHS.”

He also said that he is aiming to take part in Sir Chris Hoy’s fundraising charity bike ride in September which will raise awareness and funds for cancer charities across the UK.

The Olympian announced he had a terminal diagnosis for prostate cancer in October 2024.

Dermot Murnaghan signed off from Sky News in 2023 ( PA Archive )

The Tour de 4 ride, which will begin and end at the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome in Glasgow on 7 September, aims to change the perception of people living with stage four cancer.

NHS guidance says men over the age of 50 are at highest risk of developing prostate cancer, but Sir Chris wants to help men get screened earlier.

About one in eight men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime, according to the charity Prostate Cancer UK, and the disease often has no symptoms in its earlier stages.

Murnaghan presents true crime documentary series Killer Britain and the podcast Legends Of News.

Before joining Sky News, Murnaghan presented ITV’s News At Ten and the BBC Ten O’Clock News – now known as BBC News At Ten – as well as Channel 4 News.

Murnaghan also hosted the BBC’s quiz programme Eggheads and presented Sky News At Ten and talk show Murnaghan before his last role at the channel as a newsreader on Sky News Tonight.

During his time, he covered big events such as the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the 2019 general election, the funeral of Prince Philip and the 2020 US presidential election.