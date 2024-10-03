Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Deirdre Hall has paid tribute to her Days of Our Lives Drake co-star Drake Hogestyn, who died on Saturday aged 70.

Hogestyn, who appeared on the long-running NBC soap for 38 years as the beloved character John Black, had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and died after “putting up an unbelievable fight”, his family said in a statement.

Hogestyn’s Jon Black and Hall’s character Marlena Evans were a longtime super couple on the series and in real life, the pair were acting partners with an unbreakable bond.

Sharing a tribute to Hogestyn, Hall said: “For nearly 4 decades, Marlena Evans and I have loved the same man. Marlena’s John is an iconic hero, and unfailingly rescuing her from all matter of villains.”

“My acting partner was incredibly professional from the moment he entered the studio; flawless in his preparation and ready for any eventuality in any scene.”

Hall added that the actor was “gracious and kind to everyone” he worked with.

“Drake loved what he did and adored and respected everyone with whom he did it. Having said that, we always knew that his two greatest loves were his family and the Yankees. Victoria and their children were truly the centre of his life.”

“Drake is dearly loved by everyone who ever knew him and he will be missed beyond measure. We will continue, as he always encouraged us, to swing for the fences.”

open image in gallery Deirdre Hall and Drake Hogestyn ( Peacock )

The actor passed away on 28 September, the day before his 71st birthday.

Hogestyn joined the show in 1986 as the character, who kicked off his long-running romance with Hall’s Marlena early on. His final scenes with Hall streamed on 5 September and had been pre-recorded in February.

The actor is survived by his wife, Victoria, and their four children: Rachael, Ben, Whitney and Alexandra and their partners, as well as their seven grandchildren.

“This is a very difficult one for all of us,” Days of Our Lives executive producer Ken Corday said in a statement to People. “Hogey was the ultimate team player and there are not sufficient words to express how deeply he will be missed. His impact on our show, personally and professionally, was profound and will forever remain unmatched.”

Actor Christopher Sean, who played Hogestyn’s on-screen son Paul Narita, shared a video collage of images of them together as he also paid tribute on Instagram.

He wrote: “I will always love you. You were more than just my tv father, in my eyes you were my dad.

“Thank you for everything you taught me and the love you gave me. The world lost a true Hero.

“Miss and love you so much Drake. Rest in Peace Dad.”