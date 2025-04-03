US TV’s longest-serving female anchor announces exit live on air after 30 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Longtime Inside Edition anchor Deborah Norville has announced she’s exiting the show after 30 years.

66-year-old Norville has hosted CBS’s investigative news series since 1995, making her the longest-serving female anchor on U.S. television.

During Wednesday’s episode of the show, Norville took a moment to share the news of her departure and thank her colleagues and viewers.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to be at Inside for all these years. A milestone like this is a time for reflection, and on reflection, I’ve decided that now’s the time for me to move on from Inside Edition,” she said.

“They made me a lovely offer to stay, but there are things I’d like to do and places I wanna do them that continuing here don’t permit. So at the end of this season, I will be moving on,” she added, teasing: “I’ve got some exciting things in the work, and I’ll talk about that later.”

She concluded: “But what I want to say right now is what a privilege it has been to lead Inside Edition for all of these years, to work with the incredibly talented team here, and to be invited into your homes every day. It’s an honor I don’t take lightly.”

Deborah Norville has anchored ‘Inside Edition’ since 1995 ( CBS )

Norville has been with CBS since 1992, when she first joined the network as a correspondent for its two programs, Street Stories and 48 Hours. Her coverage of the 1993 Mississippi floods for the latter earned her her second Emmy. She won her first award during her tenure on NBC’s Today show for her contribution to the network’s extensive coverage of the Romanian Revolution.

After taking over presenting duties on Inside Edition from former Fox News mainstay Bill O’Reilly in 1995, the show saw a 15 percent jump in ratings and has remained high ever since, according to CBS.

The show, which is currently airing its 37th season, is popular for its mix of breaking news, investigations, and true crime stories.

Throughout her time on Inside Edition, Norville has reported from all across the globe on many of history’s biggest events, including 9/11 and the royal weddings between Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Norville was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in 2016 and, in 2024, received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Broadcasters Foundation of America. She is also the author of the best-selling book Thank You Power: Making the SCIENCE of Gratitude Work for YOU (2007) and many others.