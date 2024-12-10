Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Death in Paradise actor Don Gilet has reflected on the “intense” filming period for the show’s forthcoming Christmas episode.

The EastEnders and Shetland star, 57, was announced as the replacement for Ralf Little, who played DI Neville Parker for four and half years, back in May.

The hit drama is set in the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie and focuses on the British detective inspector and his team of local police as they solve murder mysteries that shake the island.

Gilet, who will play detective Mervin Wilson, has said that getting to grips with the role has been “exciting and terrifying in equal measure”.

His character arrives on Saint Marie from London for a holiday, but he is asked to stay and help solve the mystery of Stuart Fullwell (Marcus Brigstocke) who was found dead while wearing a Santa suit on a beach.

Gilet admitted that he has struggled with the temperature levels of the area, which is filmed on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe.

He said: “It’s intense because you’ve got that heat from the start to the end of the day. It does get to a point where you are used to it, but it takes that extra layer of concentration.

“You can’t turn the temperature down, but it’s a beautiful backdrop to shoot against. Sometimes you have to pinch yourself and go look at where you are and what you’re doing.”

open image in gallery Don Gilet in ‘Death in Paradise’ ( BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Philippe Virapin )

He compared getting to grips with the character to being on a scary ride at a theme park.

Gilet told PA media: “I’m going on it, and I know it’s going to be scary, but I’m going to do it. You’re daring yourself. Then you sit in the seat going, ‘What have I just let myself in for?’ But it was exciting because I knew I was embarking on this new journey.”

He also confessed that he “felt this great sense of relief” when he got the part as "it was a great reminder to me that, yeah, you can still do this, it felt like a little personal air punch without anyone looking moment”.

Gilet, known for playing the villainous Lucas Johnson in the soap EastEnders, was previously seen in series four of Death In Paradise as a guest star in a different role.

The actor playing the detective in Death in Paradise is typically swapped out every few years, and has included My Family actor Kris Marshall, Bridgerton actor Ben Miller, and Father Ted star Ardal O’Hanlon

Returning for the special and 2025 series are familiar faces including Don Warrington as commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Shantol Jackson as DS Naomi Thomas, Ginny Holder as Darlene Curtis, Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey, and Danny John-Jules as officer Dwayne Myers.

open image in gallery The new ‘Death in Paradise’ cast ( BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Denis Guyenon )

Jackson said that Gilet is “lovely” to work with, explaining that her character finds DI Wilson “rude, insensitive and impatient”.

She added: “During the Christmas special, Naomi and Darlene want Mervin to leave but they understand that the team need a detective inspector.

“He complains about the island a lot and is offensive, and that doesn’t sit well with her, or Darlene. She makes these feelings known to him, but she does realise that he is very capable and intuitive.”

The Death In Paradise Christmas special will air on 22 December at 8.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

With additional reporting from agencies.