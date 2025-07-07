Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jodie Whittaker, Jason Watkins and Daniel Ryan will join Joseph Fiennes in the forthcoming TV adaptation of Dear England, the BBC has announced.

The series, based on James Graham’s hit play about Gareth Southgate and England’s journey to the 2022 World Cup, will see Joseph Fiennes reprise his role as the manager.

Meanwhile, Doctor Who star Whittaker joins the cast as Pippa Grange, the England men’s team psychologist and Jason Watkins (The Game, The Crown) will play former FA chairman Greg Clarke.

Ryan, known for his roles in The Bay and The Hack, will star as the team’s former assistant manager Steve Holland, while Sam Spruell (The Gold, Fargo) will be fictional coach Mike Webster.

For the England squad, Adam Hugill (Sherwood), Josh Barrow (Hostage) and screen newcomer Lewis Shepherd reprise their respective stage roles as Harry Maguire, Jordan Pickford and Dele Alli.

Elsewhere, Harry Kane will be played by Will Antenbring (Mr Loverman) while Edem-Ita Duke (Mr Loverman) will play Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling will be played by Francis Lovehall, who starred in A Thousand Blows as Alec Munroe.

Jude Bellingham will be played by The Dream Lands star Jacob Greenway, Waterloo Road’s Alfie Middlemiss will play Phil Foden and Liverpudlian actor Bobby Schofield, who’s set to star in the forthcoming BBC drama Unforgivable, is Wayne Rooney.

open image in gallery Jodie Whittaker and Jason Watkins will star in the BBC's forthcoming 'Dear England' adaptation ( Getty )

Rounding out the cast are newcomers Dom Rayner and Alexander Parsons as Chelsea star scorer Cole Palmer and Jesse Lingard, respectively.

The four-part series will be written by James Graham, who also wrote the play, and will be directed by the play’s director Rupert Goold.

The plot is a fictionalised account of the struggles and successes of England’s football teams, based on extensive research and interviews.

open image in gallery Daniel Ryan will take on the role of the team’s former assistant manager Steve Holland ( Getty Images )

Its synopsis reads: “With the worst team track record for penalties in the world when he takes over as manager, Gareth knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take England back to the promised land.

The country that gave the world football has delivered a painful pattern of loss. Why can’t the England team win at their own game?”

While the release date for the Dear England series is yet to be confirmed, it’s expected to air in 2026 with filming already underway in the south of England.