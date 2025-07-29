Dean Cain lauds ‘wonderful’ Trump and reveals A-list actor he wants as next Superman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Superman actor and loyal Donald Trump supporter Dean Cain has named which A-list actor he hopes will don the iconic blue bodysuit next.

Cain, 58, who is of Japanese descent, led the Nineties TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman as the Man of Steel, opposite Teri Hatcher as Lois Lane.

While he still remains the only non-white actor to portray the DC superhero, Cain expressed his hope that Creed star Michael B. Jordan is next, in a new, wide-ranging interview with Variety.

The Black Panther actor “has all the qualities of Superman — that humility, that kindness, that openness, that earnestness,” Cain said.

Should his wishes come true, it wouldn’t come as a complete surprise. Jordan has long been rumored to be developing a limited series based around a Black incarnation of Superman.

Superman actor Dean Cain labeled President Donald Trump 'most empathetic' and 'generous' person ( Getty )

The actor-turned frequent Fox News guest’s progressive take on Superman’s future appears in direct contrast with his own conservative political views. During the 2016, 2020, and 2024 presidential elections, he proudly endorsed Trump.

“I love President Trump,” Cain told Variety, revealing that the two have been friends “forever.”

Per the outlet, the two first met in 2009 at a Miss Universe pageant Cain judged alongside the late Vogue editor-at-large André Leon Talley.

“Trump is actually one of the most empathetic, wonderful, generous people you’ll ever meet,” Cain declared to Variety.

Addressing James Gunn’s new Superman, a movie Fox News has slammed as “superwoke” due to its “pro-immigrant themes,” Cain took a different approach.

“Seeing Krypto in the trailer gave me goose bumps,” he said. “He saves a squirrel. He saves a little girl. I respect that.”

Cain shot to fame with his portrayal of Superman in the four-season TV series, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, which aired from 1993 to 1997. He recalled that at the time, his friend had warned him that once he put on the cape, for the rest of his life, “people are going to call you Superman.”

“I couldn’t fathom that being the case at the time, but it changed my life insanely,” he reflected.

Cain later returned to the Superman universe in the six-season CW show Supergirl. He starred as Dr. Jeremiah Danvers, the adoptive father of Superman’s cousin Supergirl/Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist).