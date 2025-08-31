Davina McCall lifts lid on wild new BBC dating show: ‘It’s carnage’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Davina McCall has admitted she took on a motherly role as the host of BBC’s wild new dating show, Stranded on Honeymoon Island.

The programme follows 12 single people put into six couples, who are each stranded on a remote tropical beach where they must collaborate to get by and see whether love can thrive away from the distractions of modern-day life.

McCall, who hosts the show, has said she took on a pastoral role on the show as the contestants navigated a “tough journey”.

“I feel like they needed to see Mummy, I’m like the mother of the show and they needed a bit of motherly love,” said McCall.

“It was a tough journey for all of the cast, so I felt it was important for me to be there at the beginning and the end.”

In what has been dubbed as the BBC’s answer to ITV’s long-running dating show Love Island, all contestants take part in a speed dating round, before the show’s matchmakers decide who will be coupled up.

They then meet for their wedding before heading straight to their remote honeymoon destination.

McCall said of the format: “The thing I love about this show, is that they arrive on Honeymoon Island with no idea who they are going to marry. It’s actually quite sweet when you see the joy on someone’s face when the person at the altar is the person they were hoping for.”

She continued: “Then they go to their new beach home for three weeks and it’s interesting watching them and seeing how they handle that situation and what they expect from their partner.”

After settling into their remote location and getting to know each other, the six couples will meet at Couple’s Cove, where they socialise with the other contestants they met at the speed dating round, which may test the established relationships.

“It's carnage,” said McCall. “Lots of drama to come!”

The contestants include fitness enthusiast Abby, 32, from Berkshire, who says her type is a blonde femme with an athletic build.

open image in gallery Fitness enthusiast Abby, 32 ( BBC )

Ini, a 28-year-old from Kent, says she’s like the life and soul of the party, and she’s looking for love that’s “real, intentional, and rooted in God”. She’s looking for a man who is tall, has a full beard and “gym bod”.

Helen, 35, is looking for a “masc presenting woman who is tall, dark and handsome, tattoos are an extra tick”. She is looking for someone who is positive, passionate and ambitious, and isn’t much of a homebody.

David, 30, has been single for a year and is looking for a partner who is “goal-oriented, has a clear sense of direction in life and is driven to achieve their dreams”.

open image in gallery David, 30, has been single for a year a ( BBC )

Another contestant is 29-year-old Hannah, from London, who has been single for six years. As a self-confessed perfectionist, she worries that no man will meet her expectations. She said she’s looking for someone “handsome, well-dressed, has a nice build, a beard, and swishy hair or a buzz cut,” said a press release.

Self-described “typical Yorkshire lad” Jordan, 30, has been single for five years and is frustrated that all of his friends are getting married. He is hoping to meet an “adventurous girl who’s into fitness”.

open image in gallery Ini, a 28-year-old from Kent, says she’s like the life and soul of the party ( BBC )

Mae, 30, whose last serious relationship was six years ago, refers to herself as a “foster girlfriend,” as it seems that every man she dates ends up in a serious relationship soon after.

She is looking for someone who is funny, mature, grounded, ambitious and adventurous. “

Cheshire-born Millie, 30, admits she’s built up high standards after a few rocky years of dating. She’s looking for a mature, independent man who’s driven in his career and doesn’t need to be looked after.

open image in gallery Millie, 30, is looking for a ‘mature, independent man’ ( BBC )

Moray, 28, from Edinburgh, has struggled with trusting others in relationships after his ex-girlfriend cheated on him. He is looking for “the one” and hopes that his time on Honeymoon Island will offer him a fresh perspective to overcome his fear of commitment.

He’s looking for a woman with whom he can find an “intellectual spark” and be his “best friend”.

Having been single for the past six years, Oliver, a 31-year-old from London, says he’s lost faith in romance and is growing frustrated with the London dating scene.

open image in gallery Oliver is looking for love after being single for six years ( BBC )

He is looking for someone “stunning, confident, and with their life together”. He wants intellectual conversation and a meaningful, emotional connection.

A kind, caring and empathetic woman is what 30-year-old Sam is looking for on Honeymoon Island. More specifically, he is looking for someone with eyes “so striking, you can see her soul through them”.

Astrology-fanatic Taniae, a 33-year-old Australian living in London, has spent the past decade single and is looking for a British guy to settle down with.

She is searching for someone clever, funny, confident, honest, emotionally available and it’s a huge plus if they’re also passionate about astrology. Looks-wise, she wants a “fit, tall man with dark hair”.

Stranded on Honeymoon Island begins Wednesday 3 September on BBC One.