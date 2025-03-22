Davina McCall breaks down as she says brain tumour removal was ‘hardest thing’
The TV presenter was among a host of presenters for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day
Davina McCall has opened up about the "hardest thing I've ever been through" – the removal of a benign brain tumour.
The 57-year-old TV presenter shared her experience during her appearance on Red Nose Day, reflecting on the surgery that followed a health check-up offered as part of her menopause advocacy work.
The procedure successfully removed a colloid cyst, a type of benign tumour.
McCall joined other presenters for the Red Nose Day fundraising event, which brought in an impressive £34,022,590 for Comic Relief.
Broadcast from Salford’s MediaCity, the evening featured a variety of sketches from popular BBC shows such as Strictly Come Dancing, Gladiators, and Beyond Paradise.
Speaking on the show, McCall said: “I had a pretty mad year this year. Doctors found a benign brain tumour, by chance, and after a lot of deliberating, I had it removed.
“And it’s been, quite possibly, the hardest thing I’ve ever been through and this whole experience, weirdly, kind of weighing up all the risks and all the positive things about having this tumour removed made me think deeply about what life is all about, and what really, really matters when things get tough.”
McCall then began to cry as she spoke of the support she had received from her family and partner Michael Douglas.
She is known for hosting Big Brother between 2000 and 2010 during its Channel 4 run, has long advocated on women’s health issues, and has presented documentaries on contraception and menopause.