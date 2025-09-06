Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Davina McCall has revealed she put on a costume and performed on The Masked Singer Christmas Special after finding out she needed surgery to remove a benign brain tumour.

The former Big Brother presenter, 57, underwent the operation in November 2024 to excise a colloid cyst, which was discovered during a health check-up linked to her menopause advocacy work.

McCall, who has judged The Masked Singer since 2020, said she didn’t reveal the severity of her illness to the rest of the show’s panel.

The panel was made up of returning cast members Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan, with comedy duo Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French also joining for the festive special.

“I pretended to everybody on the judging panel [that] I was sick. And then I actually put on a costume and performed,” McCall told The Guardian.

The presenter performed “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” dressed as Star and came second behind Nutcracker, later revealed to be Frankie Goes to Hollywood singer Holly Johnson.

After discovering McCall was Star, Ross told her: “There is absolutely no way, we thought you couldn't sing that well. I'm glad you're OK, but to me you are now dead.”

open image in gallery Davina McCall on 'The Masked Singer Christmas Special' in 2024 ( ITV )

Reflecting on the “quite weird” performance, McCall admitted she’d thought at the time: “if I don’t make it, this will be amazing for my kids to watch.” She added: “I know that sounds a bit dark.”

McCall shares three children with her ex-husband Matthew Robinson. The couple are parents to two daughters, Holly, 23 and Tilly, 21, and a son Chester, 18.

Elsewhere in the interview, McCall said she’s no longer afraid of dying as she believes her children would be able to cope without her.

open image in gallery McCall underwent surgery to remove a benign brain tumour in November 2024 ( @davinamccall/Instagram )

“I think if I’d got ill when my kids were little it would have been very different, but I looked at my three kids and, although I didn’t want to leave them, I did think: you’d all be OK if I did. That’s a nice feeling,” she said.

McCall, the host of reality dating show My Mum, Your Dad, has long advocated for women’s health issues, and has presented a documentary called Sex, Myths And The Menopause and another on contraception called Davina McCall’s Pill Revolution.

She became an MBE in the King’s birthday honours for services to broadcasting in 2023 and was given a special recognition gong at the National Television Awards in 2024 for her broadcasting career.