David Walliams has opened up about surviving a suicide attempt as a teenager.

The children’s author and Little Britain star, 53, has spoken before about his struggles with depression, which at one point lead to him attempting to take his own life.

“It was the first Christmas home from university in Bristol, in 1989, that I tried to kill myself,” he told The Times, explaining that the “weight” of his depression had “become unbearable”.

“I’d known something was wrong from an early age,” he continued. “A feeling of unbearable loneliness I could never escape.

“Despair loomed over me that first Christmas back from university, and I couldn’t live with it any more. Mum discovered me lying lifeless on my bed, having taken an overdose.”

Walliams went on to describe the impact the incident took on his mother, Kathleen.

“It broke her heart.” he said. “She cried for weeks. I am ashamed I was so selfish to put her through this, but her boundless love got me through.”

David Walliams pictured in Malta on 30 June 2024 ( Getty Images for The Mediterrane )

Kathleen also spoke to The Times, offering her own take on the ex-Britain’s Got Talent judge’s upbringing and personal history.

“As a mother [I find] his depression is difficult to talk about,” she said. “I was aghast at the overdose, and you blame yourself: what have I done to make this happen?

“In the moment the practical side of me took over: I had to get him help, to A&E, and we would get through it together.”

Walliams rose to fame as one of the stars and creators of the BBC sketch series Little Britain, alongside Matt Lucas. He has gone on to publish several best-selling children’s books, and was known for his role as one of the judges on Britain’s Got Talent, until his tenure came to a controversial end in 2022.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you