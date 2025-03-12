David Tennant calls new phone hacking drama ‘one of the stories of our time’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Tennant has emphasised the importance of his forthcoming ITV phone hacking drama The Hack.

The Doctor Who actor, 53, will star as investigative journalist Nick Davies in the seven-part drama, which is written and produced by part of the team behind last year’s hit series Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

Set between 2002 and 2012, the series will focus on the phone hacking scandal that blew open unethical practices by journalists, who tapped into the voicemails and phones of celebrities, murder victims and their families, and the royal family. It led to the shutting down of the News of the World after 168 years in operation.

Tennant will appear alongside Robert Carlyle as former Met Police detective chief superintendent Dave Cook and Toby Jones as former editor-in-chief of The Guardian, Alan Risbrudger.

Speaking to comedians James Acaster and Ed Gamble on their Off Menu podcast, Tennant said that shooting the series had been “very intense”.

“Just because there's a lot of quite complicated information in that,” he explained. “I'm playing a journalist who sort of broke the case open, and there's just a lot of quite technical stuff.

“And obviously you have to be very specific on that because there's a lot of lawyers watching to make sure you don't say the wrong thing.”

open image in gallery David Tennant has opened up about the important of ITV’s forthcoming phone hacking drama ( Getty Images For SOLT )

The Good Omens star continued: “That was quite a long shoot and that was very intense. But you then do something like that and you're very proud to be part of something like that. It's one of the stories of our time that needs telling.”

Written by Bafta, Tony and Olivier award-winning screenwriter, Jack Thorne, The Hack will interweave the real life stories of Davies, who discovers evidence of phone hacking at News of the World, and Cook as he investigates the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan.

open image in gallery Tennant will star in ‘The Hack’ as investigative journalist Nick Davies ( ITV )

“This is a strange and deceptive piece of our recent history,” said Thorne when the series was announced in January. “One with so many layers to it. I thought, as someone who is interested in politics, I understood everything that happened. I did not.”

He added: “It’s a fight for the truth that really shocked me. That is why it matters to tell this story now in an age where the truth seems more in danger than ever.

“It is a true honour to be bringing this story to the screen... I hope we find a way to do justice to the complexity of what happened and of celebrating the incredible reporting that sits underneath it.”

The Hack will air on ITV and STV and be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player later this year. An exact release date is yet to be announced .