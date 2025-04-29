David Tennant comments on Good Omens ‘rejig’ after Neil Gaiman allegations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Tennant has commented on the “slight rejig” in the team behind the fantasy comedy Good Omens, after its creator, Neil Gaiman, was accused of sexual assault.

Gaiman, 64, has consistently denied engaging in “non-consensual sexual activity” after accusations of assault by multiple women were brought to light in a New York Magazine article in January.

In the exposé, eight women accused the author of the Sandman comics of sexual assault, including a long-term babysitter from New Zealand and a caretaker on his property in Woodstock, New York.

The article came several months after accusations against Gaiman first became public in a July 2024 Tortoise podcast, leading to several film and television adaptations of his work being halted.

It was announced last year that he had exited Prime Video’s Good Omens, which will conclude with a single 90-minute finale instead of a planned third series.

In a new interview, Tennant, 54 – who plays demon Crowley in the show – discussed Gaiman’s exit for the first time.

Tennant appeared on the ITV show The Assembly, where he was interviewed by a panel of autistic, neurodivergent and/or learning disabled people.

open image in gallery Michael Sheen and David Tennant in ‘Good Omens’ ( Amazon )

One interviewee called Cameron asked the actor: “Someone you've worked with, a friend, has been cancelled for some quite serious allegations. How has that affected you?”

After Cameron clarified that the figure in question “worked on Good Omens”, Tennant said: “We're doing Good Omens again. We're going back to do the final. We're doing a final. There's been a slight rejig with the personnel.”

He added: “But we still get to tell that story – I think it would have been very difficult to leave it on a cliffhanger. So I'm glad that's been worked out.”

open image in gallery Neil Gaiman, pictured, has denied any criminal wrongdoing ( PA )

Season two of Good Omens ended with Tennant’s Crowley and Michael Sheen’s angel Aziraphale – the representatives of hell and heaven – sharing a kiss and going their separate ways.

The series was first released in 2019, with a second season arriving in 2023. Production on the third was halted last September following the allegations against Gaiman, but is expected to recommence in Scotland this year.

Good Omens is not the only Gaiman project derailed by the allegations: Netflix’s Dead Boy Detectives, based on characters created for DC Comics by Gaiman and Matt Wagner, has been cancelled after one season. Development of a Disney film adaptation of Gaiman’s 2008 young adult novel The Graveyard Book has also been put on hold.