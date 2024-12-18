90 Day Fiance star David Murphey dies aged 66

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

David Murphey, who appeared on the TLC reality show 90 Day Fiancé, has died. He was 66.

Murphey appeared on the fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2020. The spinoff show focused on couples who began relationships online, with the series documenting their first meetings in-person.

He met former partner Lana on a Ukrainian dating website. They first met in-person when Murphey visited Ukraine and later got engaged before eventually splitting up.

In a statement posted to Instagram today, Murphey’s family said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that David Murphey, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away at home on December 11, 2024 after experiencing health issues over the last several years. He was 66 years old.

“David was a veteran, small business owner, and software engineer. He had recently retired from the Clark County Treasurer’s office in Nevada, having also worked for H&R Block and IGT. He was also well known for his time as a cast member on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

“His time on the show allowed him to connect with viewers, see the world, and share his experiences with his thousands of followers on Instagram. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans. David [is] survived by his two sisters and his cat Gamera. The family asked for privacy during this difficult time.

“As many knew, David had a fierce love for cats. He always made an effort to adopt cats and give them a good loving home. David’s choice for adopting was from The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas. For friends and fans who want to help, we ask that you honor his memory by making a donation to The Animal Foundation in his name.”

In an episode of 90 Day Diaries that aired in 2022, Murphey discussed the reason for his split from Lana.

“She thought that, ‘Well, now that we’re engaged, now you can help me do the things that you promised,’ like, get her some English lessons, actually move her into an apartment,” he said.

“But part of my conditions for doing that was to get her off the [dating] website and she didn’t get off the websites, so I didn’t offer any of those bonuses, so four months into our engagement, we just stopped communicating,” Murphey added.

On the same episode, Murphey revealed that had started talking to Olga, another Ukrainian woman, on a dating site.