Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Late Show legend David Letterman has slammed CBS’s “gutless” axing of his successor, Stephen Colbert, and the entire franchise.

Letterman, 78, hosted The Late Show from 1993 to 2015. He was replaced by Colbert, who has remained at the helm until recently, when the network announced last week that its popular late-night talk show would be ending in 2026. The network cited costs for ending the show.

“10 years ago, I quit and left, and then Stephen Colbert comes along and pretty quickly established himself as a precise, crisp, witty political satirist. And often, his target has been the current administration,” Letterman told former Late Show producers Barbara Gaines and Mary Barclay in a recent YouTube video posted to his channel.

“And based on that and just the overall entertainment quota of the show, it drew a great audience, and people ... always [looked] forward to political satire from Stephen Colbert. [He] was very good at it for 10 years, and I think became the face of the network.”

Letterman addressed how CBS and its parent company, Paramount, were up for sale. A merger with Skydance was announced last week. Letterman surmised that Colbert's firing was so the $8 billion merger would be approved by the Trump administration. Skydance is owned by David Ellison, the son of billionaire and Trump ally Larry Ellison.

open image in gallery David Letterman (left) expressed support for Stephen Colbert (right), arguing he became 'the face' of CBS. Colbert and The Late Show were canceled by the network. ( Letterman on YouTube/Getty )

Letterman stated that Colbert, a noted Trump critic, was cut to appease the president. Trump also recently reached a $16 million settlement with Paramount over allegations that its news program, 60 Minutes, deceptively edited an interview with his 2024 presidential rival, Kamala Harris.

“So the CBS people say, ‘Hey boys, here’s what I’m gonna do. Not only are we gonna get rid of that guy [Colbert], we’re gonna get rid of the entire franchise so you don’t have to worry about another guy,’” he quipped.

While CBS has maintained that Colbert’s firing was a “financial decision” and “not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount,” Letterman was skeptical.

“If they were losing this kind of money, you’re telling me losing this kind of money happened yesterday? I bet they were losing this kind of money a month ago, or six weeks ago — or they have never been losing money,” he suggested.

“They did not do the correct thing; they did not handle Stephen Colbert, the face of that network, in the way he deserves to have been handled,” he continued.

open image in gallery A defiant Colbert hosted ‘The Late Show’ on July 21 after its axing was announced. ( The Late Show/CBS )

“The fact that they killed the franchise and told Stephen to go,” he said. “Now, for Stephen, I love this. He is a martyr. Good for him.”

Letterman went on to celebrate Colbert’s legacy, saying: “If you listen carefully, you can hear them unfolding chairs at the [TV] Hall of Fame for his induction.

“And they’ve given [Colbert] another 10 months. Well, that’s another huge chunk of money they’re gonna lose, according to them,” he added. “I don’t think it was money. I think it was all to make sure [David Ellison was] solid spending dad’s money.”

Calling the situation “sad,” he noted, adding that it indicated the downfall of the freedom of the press.

“This is pure cowardice,” he said. “I think one day, if not today, the people at CBS who have manipulated and ‘handled’ this are gonna be embarrassed because this is gutless.”

The Independent has contacted CBS and Paramount for comment.