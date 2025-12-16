Sir David Jason to reunite with Only Fools and Horses cast for anniversary series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir David Jason is set to reunite with fellow cast members from the beloved sitcom Only Fools And Horses for a new documentary series, marking the show’s 45th anniversary.

Titled Only Fools And Horses: The Lost Archive, the programme promises to unveil behind-the-scenes footage and previously unseen material that, according to the series producer, was "filmed but never broadcast".

The iconic sitcom, a ratings juggernaut for the BBC, first graced screens on 8 September 1981. It became a career-defining role for Sir Jason, who portrayed the entrepreneurial Del Boy, and Nicholas Lyndhurst, who played his younger brother Rodney.

Sir David, 85, expressed his enduring affection for the show, stating: "The love for Only Fools has never faded. It’s incredible to see how many people still hold it close to their hearts. Revisiting these rediscovered moments reminded me just how special the show was – and still is. It’s incredible to be able to share them now."

open image in gallery Celebrating the show's 45th anniversary, Only Fools And Horses: The Lost Archive will air behind-the-scenes footage as well as material that the series producer said was ‘filmed but never broadcast’ ( UKTV/Andy Heathcote/PA Wire )

The two-part series will feature new interviews with cast and crew, alongside archival material spanning more than 10 classic episodes, including fan favourites like ‘The Jolly Boys’ Outing’ and ‘Mother Nature’s Son’.

Cast members, including Sir David, Tessa Peake-Jones (Raquel), Gwyneth Strong (Cassandra), and Sue Holderness (Marlene), will also pay tribute to the show’s late creator, John Sullivan, who passed away in 2011 at the age of 64.

The documentary will also include new material from episodes such as He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Uncle, Mother Nature’s Son, Time On Our Hands, and an unbroadcast opening scene featuring Del and Rodney in a nightclub from The Class Of ’62.

The unearthed clips have undergone digital scanning and restoration from 16mm negatives, ensuring the cast appears in high definition. Sean Doherty, the director and series producer, highlighted the show's lasting appeal: "Few shows have the kind of enduring popularity that Only Fools enjoys. The archive has uncovered some extraordinary material – 66 unseen clips and scenes so far that were filmed but never broadcast because they didn’t fit the timing or structure of the original episodes, plus nearly 100 assets from rushes and location filming. We’ve truly been spoilt for choice."

Helen Nightingale, UKTV’s head of factual and factual entertainment commissioning, added: "Only Fools And Horses is part of the national DNA. With its humour, heart and unforgettable characters, it’s British comedy at its very best. This series is a celebration of its legacy and a chance to share new discoveries with the fans who’ve loved it for decades."

open image in gallery Rodney (Nicholas Lyndhurst) and Del Boy (David Jason) off to a fancy dress party as Batman and Robin in a scene from the BBC's hit comedy ‘Only Fools and Horses,’ which has been voted the favourite Christmas TV moment of all time ( BBC )

The original sitcom followed the colourful escapades of market trader Del Boy and his less streetwise younger brother Rodney as they navigated the highs and lows of life in Peckham, perpetually striving for wealth.

The cast also included Leonard "Lennard" Pearce as Grandad, Roger Lloyd Pack as Trigger, and John Challis as Boycie. The enduring popularity of the show also led to a musical adaptation starring Paul Whitehouse, which opened in 2019 and toured the UK and Ireland in 2024 and 2025.

Only Fools And Horses: The Lost Archive is scheduled to air on U&GOLD in 2026.