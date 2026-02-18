Sir David Attenborough’s 100th birthday to be honoured with three BBC shows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir David Attenborough’s monumental 100th birthday will be honoured by the BBC with a special week of programming, including three brand new shows, celebrating the broadcasting legend's unparalleled legacy.

The broadcaster announced plans to mark this "extraordinary milestone" from 8 May, featuring both new and classic works by the beloved presenter.

Among the new offerings is Making Life on Earth: Attenborough’s Greatest Adventure, which delves behind the scenes of the seminal 1979 BBC One series.

This programme will feature fresh interviews with Sir David and the original production team, reflecting on the challenges faced during its creation, including a coup in the Comoros, being shot at, and his iconic encounter with gorillas in Rwanda.

Sir David will also front Secret Garden, a new series exploring the hidden worlds within Britain’s gardens. Across five episodes filmed throughout the UK, the programme will showcase the rich diversity of life in British back gardens and offer insights into how the public can contribute to saving struggling species.

Additionally, he will appear in David Attenborough’s 100 Years on Planet Earth, a live event at the Royal Albert Hall featuring the BBC Concert Orchestra and special guests.

'Making Life on Earth: Attenborough's Greatest Adventure', one of three new shows celebrating Sir David Attenborough's 100th birthday ( BBC/PA Wire )

The celebratory week will also include special episodes from some of Sir David’s most cherished series, such as Planet Earth II, Seven Worlds, One Planet, Blue Planet II, Planet Earth III, Frozen Planet II, and his recent film Wild London. A dedicated collection of 40 of his most-loved programmes will also be available on iPlayer.

Jack Bootle, head of commissioning for specialist factual at the BBC, underscored Sir David’s profound impact. He stated: "It’s impossible to overstate what Sir David Attenborough has given us.

His programmes have not only defined science and natural history broadcasting, but they have also changed how we see our planet and our place within it."

Bootle added that the special week is a celebration of an extraordinary milestone and a body of work that continues to inspire awe, curiosity and care for the natural world, serving as a moment for the BBC to express gratitude for his generosity, brilliance, and lifetime dedication to bringing nature’s wonders into homes.