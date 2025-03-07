Daredevil fans left making the same complaint about new show: ‘This makes me so mad’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The long-awaited Disney+ Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again debuted on Tuesday (4 March) – but fans have been left disappointed by the quality of the CGI in the show.

The series sees Charlie Cox reprise the role of the blind lawyer turned vigilante, Matt Murdock, with Vincent D’Onofrio and Jon Bernthal returning as Kingpin and The Punisher, respectively. The show is a direct continuation of the Daredevil Netflix show that ran from 2015 until 2018.

While the show has mostly received positive reviews, viewers have been airing their grievances about the very noticeable CGI in the first two episodes.

Many have complained that Murdock’s acrobatic manoeuvres don’t look natural and a brutal showdown with the villain, Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), is marred with fake digital blood and jarring camera movements.

One fan said: “Bro the Daredevil visuals are so f**king bad. The camera work feels like a high school film project and the CGI is absolutely horrible. It’s like they tried to copy the Netflix formula but refused to actually put in the effort to do it right.”

“This makes me so mad,” said one viewer in response to a scene from the Netflix show. “Daredevil: Born Again looks like CGI and f**king cardboard boxes compared to this.”

Charlie Cox in 'Daredevil: Born Again' ( Marvel Studios )

A third added: We loved Daredevil on Netflix because it wasn't the same production as the main MCU. Too much CGI for basic fight choreography is already not a good start.”

After seeing a clip online, one sceptic admitted: “First MCU anything I was interested in for a decade because I love Daredevil but this clip has completely turned me off. What is that CGI man?”

Many have also pointed towards Cox’s two-episode cameo in She-Hulk, saying that the CGI looked better in that show. “What bums me out is the Daredevil action so far has been way better in She-Hulk (a show that I think is not very good), than in Daredevil: Born Again,” wrote a fan.

Chris Brewster – who served as the stunt double for Cox in the Netflix original series – was reportedly not contacted about the reboot.

Appearing on a 2023 episode of the Ikuzo Unscripted podcast, Brewster divulged that Cox had put in the request to bring him back but that it was rejected multiple times.

He also claimed that “nobody” who had previously worked on all three seasons of the original Netflix series was asked to return.

“But ultimately, Born Again, I had no doubt that they were going to reach out to me. Charlie [Cox] specifically requests me on everything, and he always goes out of his way and fights for me to be there,” said Brewster.

“And he asked them over and over to bring me in, and I never even got a phone call. Ironically, nobody that worked on seasons one, two or three went back.”