Danny Seagren death: First live-action Spider-Man actor, dies aged 81

Danny Seagren, the pioneering actor who first brought Spider-Man to live-action television and a celebrated puppeteer for Sesame Street, has died at the age of 81, his family has announced.

Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Seagren made history as the inaugural actor to portray the iconic web-slinger on screen, appearing in the children’s educational programme The Electric Company.

His diverse career also saw him work as a writer, dancer, and producer, alongside his significant contributions as a puppeteer and puppet maker for Muppets creator Jim Henson.

In 1974, while collaborating with The Muppets, Seagren learned of The Electric Company's search for a Spider-Man.

He later recounted the unconventional audition that secured him the part in a 2017 interview: "I put the costume on and I thought I’ve got to knock his socks off, somehow," he told Mark Elitz, author of How to Be a Superhero.

"In the room, there was a filing cabinet and a desk. I climbed on top of the filing cabinet. When he came back into the room, I jumped over his shoulder – but not quite over his head – and landed on the desk in the middle of the room."

open image in gallery Danny Segren as Spider-Man on The Electric Company ( The Web of the Spider/YouTube )

He remained in the role for three years, with the character’s popularity even inspiring a Marvel tie-in comic.

The role proved to be an “excellent source of income” for Seagren, having once did a booking with Adam West and Burt Ward of Batman fame and appearing a numerous comic book conventions.”

“I meet people who are in their late 40s who are big fans of the show,” he said. “They really remember it and say that I was their favourite character. That’s very flattering. … Who doesn’t like to talk about themselves? It’s a very nice feeling.”

Seagren also performed as Big Bird in numerous Sesame Street episodes. His family’s tribute noted he was "the famed bird for all live shows, events and parades, including repeated appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show."

Later in his career, Seagren created and performed puppet characters for Who’s Afraid of Opera, starring Joan Sullivan, and Miss Peach, for which he earned a Daytime Emmy.

He eventually retired to Little River, South Carolina. His family, who did not disclose the cause of death, stated that a celebration of his life would be held at a later date.

Their online tribute concluded: "In his later years, he enjoyed appearing at Comic Cons, meeting the grown ‘kids’ who adored him. Danny will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and those throughout the community he loved living in."