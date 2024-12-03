Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Who's the Boss alum Danny Pintauro has shared that he’s been hospitalized with near-fatal injuries after a scooter accident.

The 48-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday (December 1) to share a video from his hospital room. In the video, the Cujo star was seen in the ICU. One clip showed him on his bed with an intubation tube inserted in his mouth, along with a selfie from his hospital bed.

His post also included a Notes app screenshot detailing the scooter accident, which occurred on Thanksgiving night. “The bike lane I was riding in was suddenly blocked with cones and I was forced to choose between a van and a pylon,” he wrote in the note. “The pylons hurt!! Have a terrible scrape on my arm and I was pretty convinced I had broken my arm.”

He explained that the morning after the accident, he was “a whole lot better” and wasn’t too worried. However, his condition worsened on Saturday afternoon after he “started having these weird chest pains.”

“It felt like my hiatal hernia was acting up,” Pintauro continued. “Before long, the pain was so significant and all across my chest and my stomach muscles and my shoulder muscle that I could barely breathe. It was the worst moment of my life.”

Danny Pintauro hospitalized with near-fatal injuries after scooter accident ( @dannypintauro / Instagram )

His husband, Will Tabares, later drove him to the hospital where the actor underwent a series of tests, including a CAT scan, X-ray, and bloodwork. He then discovered the near-fatal internal injuries he had endured following the scooter accident.

“They discovered that I had an infection in my bloodstream due to a tear in my stomach lining — air and stomach acid etc were escaping into my abdomen,” Pintauro continued. “It’s been the most excruciating pain I’ve ever felt in my whole life.”

He then shared that he had an emergency surgery that went well, and the pain he felt “is pretty much gone.” However, he still acknowledged that he was “very sore” and only just had the “intubation tube” taken out of his mouth.

“I have to leave another tube in my stomach for three days to keep removing the acids to not upset the stitches and repair they did,” he wrote, before adding that he can’t eat or drink anything for the next few days.

“They always say this but it’s very true, if I had waited any longer, I could have died. My body was the one who told me something was absolutely wrong,” he said.

After expressing his gratitude for his husband, as well as the doctors and nurses at the hospital, Pintauro acknowledged that it would take him a few days to finish making his Book Nooks, which he’s been selling on Etsy for the holidays.

“I will change the shipping dates to reflect,” he told fans who ordered from his shop. “I hope that’s okay. This is my first major surgery, first emergency surgery EVER but I kept it together. It was absolutely terrifying.”

He concluded: “I’m stressed, hungry, in pain, and exhausted. Light a candle for me okay? Oooh! They did an x-ray of my arm and it’s not broken! So there’s a bright side.”

In the comments of Pintauro’s Instagram post, many famous faces and fans have sent him messages of support.

“Oh no! I’m so sorry,” Alyssa Milano wrote, while actor Barbara Crampton added: “Ooooh no! Sending love and good thoughts!!”

“I’m so sorry to hear this!” a third fan wrote. “I hope you will get well soon!”