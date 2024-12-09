Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Danny Jones’ McFly bandmate – and fellow I’m a Celebrity winner– has shared his verdict on the singer being crowned King of the Jungle.

Jones, 38, beat the pop star-turned-priest Reverend Richard Coles and TV personality Coleen “Wagatha Christie” Rooney to win I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! after a public vote on Sunday night (8 December).

The frontman followed in the footsteps of McFly bassist Dougie Poynter, who has performed alongside since the pop rock band was formed in 2003 and won the ITV reality show contest in 2011.

Eyeing the opportunity for a joke at the expense of his bandmate, Poynter claimed he wanted Rooney to win I’m a Celeb and even joked he thought she was “the more deserving winner” out of the three finalists.

Speaking to his Instagram followers in a video post, Poynter said: “I’m actually really disappointed because I was voting for Coleen.

“Erm, whatever. I think she was the more deserving winner,” he continued, before adding: “I’m joking – of course I’m f***ing stoked.”

Even before entering the I’m a Celeb jungle, Jones was the bookie’s favourite to win the competition.

McFly musicians have historically had good luck in TV competition series with Poynter being crowned King of the Jungle in 2011 and drummer Harry Judd lifting Strictly’s glitterball trophy the same year.

open image in gallery Danny Jones has been crowned the winner of ‘Im a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here’ 2024 ( ITV )

Asked if his bandmates would give him a hard time if he didn’t win, Jones said he wasn’t expecting that.

“They are competitive, the boys,” he said. But I don’t think so… I don’t want to think about winning, it’s too much pressure.”

Upon winning the competition, Jones said I’m a Celebrity had changed his outlook on life and encouraged him to spend more time with his family.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart, I gave my all in there and it is a lovely feeling to be liked,” he said following the public vote. “I appreciate it so much.”

open image in gallery Jones and Dougie Poynter in 2016 ( Getty )

The musician later broke down in tears when he was reunited with his wife Georgia, with whom he shares a six-year-old son called Cooper, who he has been apart from in Australia for three weeks.

He told Ant and Dec of his time in the jungle: “I’ve learnt how valuable time is with loved ones. I always prioritise my job so much but I think I need to come out of it and practice that time is precious.”

“It has been almost like therapy,” he added. “What this jungle does is give you perspective on your life.”

I’m AaCelebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out screens on 13 December at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.