Danny Dyer lands key role in Channel 4 true crime thriller

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Danny Dyer, known for his EastEnders role as Mick Carter, will star in a "heart-stopping" and "emotional" TV series dramatising the 1980 Iranian embassy siege.

The 48-year-old joins Sherwood's David Morrissey in Channel 4's adaptation of Ben Macintyre's best-selling book, The Siege.

The six-part drama is adapted by Slow Horses and Veep creator Will Smith.

It recounts the events of 30 April 1980.

Six armed Iranian terrorists took 26 people hostage after bursting into the London embassy.

The thriller will follow the six-day stand-off between the gunmen, hostages, police, and the Special Air Service (SAS) mission that broke the siege.

open image in gallery Danny Dyer will star in the Channel 4 series The Siege ( PA Wire )

Ian Katz, chief content officer at Channel 4, said: “The Iranian embassy siege and the daring raid which ended it was an iconic moment that forged the ferocious reputation of the modern SAS.

“The show is a heart-stopping, emotional thriller that reveals the little-known motivations of the hapless hostage-takers and the very human reality of what went on inside the embassy as the world looked on, and Britain’s most lethal soldiers practised their high-stakes assault.

Katz added: “It will change the way people understand the siege and reveal how close the famous SAS operation came to disaster.”

Dyer is also known for his roles in football films Mean Machine (2001) and The Football Factory (2004).

open image in gallery Members of the Special Air Service (SAS) on the first floor balcony at the Iranian Embassy in London when two explosions ended the six-day siege ( PA )

He will be joined by 200 Metres actor Motaz Malhees in a cast that also includes The Crown star Alex Jennings.

The Siege is directed by Lewis Arnold (Time, Des) and executive produced by Patrick Spence (Mr Bates vs The Post Office, A Spy Among Friends).

A release date for the series is yet to be announced.

Alexandre Piel, deputy head of drama, ARTE France said: “The Siege is our first coproduction with UK, and we are truly honoured to be associated with Channel 4 on this fantastic project.

“Will Smith is a brilliant author; his adaptation of Ben Macintyre's novel masterfully blends a gripping thriller with the emotional depth of this tragic event. He made it an intense, moving, and funny story all at once.”