‘Get well soon angel’: Strictly stars react to Dani Dyer’s forced exit from show after injury
Contestant was forced to withdraw after a fall in rehearsals with partner Nikita Kuzmin
Strictly Come Dancing stars have supported Dani Dyer after the Love Island winner was forced to pull out of the BBC dance competition due to injury.
The 29-year-old, who was partnered with professional Nikita Kuzmin, announced she was heartbroken to be withdrawing from the series after a fall in rehearsals left her with a fractured ankle.
“Apparently doing the quickstep on a fracture is not advisable, and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance, so I’ve had to pull out of the show,” Dyer said in a statement on Instagram.
The comment section of the post was quickly filled with messages of support from Dyer’s fellow Strictly stars. “I’m so so sorry. But health is most important. Get well soon Angel,” said judge Shirley Ballas.
Meanwhile, professional dancer Vito Coppola, who’s partnered with model Ellie Goldstein, said he was “so sorry” to hear of Dyer’s withdrawal. “Gutted for both of you guys. Sending you a big hug.”
Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, who’ll be competing with pro partner Kai Widdrington, said she was “absolutely devastated” for Dyer, adding she’d miss the star on the show.
Meanwhile, professionals Amy Dowden and Dianne Buswell, who are paired with Thomas Skinner and Stefan Dennis respectively, both sent their love and wished Dyer a speedy recovery from the injury.
Professional Johannes Radebe, who’s partnered with Doctor Who actor Alex Kingston, added: “Gutted for you both, take care of yourself.”
Dyer said “heartbroken is the biggest understatement” to describe how she felt about withdrawing from the competition before the series’s first live show this weekend.
“I am so going to miss dancing with Nikita but will of course be watching closely and cheering all the couples on,” she said.
It’s unknown whether the BBC will replace Dyer with another celebrity to dance with Kuzmin for the remainder of the 2025 series.
Representatives for the programme declined to comment when approached by The Independent.
Sarah James, executive producer for BBC Studios, said: “Dani has brought so much passion, joy and enthusiasm to Strictly, and her partnership with Nikita was off to the most sensational start.
“Everyone on the show is incredibly sad that she’s no longer able to compete in this year’s series.
“We send her all our love and best wishes for a swift recovery, and we very much hope to welcome her back to the ballroom in the future.”
