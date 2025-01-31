Dancing on Ice 2025 star reveals she had miscarriage during time on show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dancing on Ice star Chelsee Healey has revealed that she experienced a tragedy during her time on the show.

The 36-year-old Hollyoaks star and mother-of-two joined the programme earlier this year and was partnered with professional dancer Andy Buchanan. She suffered a fall that left her unconscious, and was the first to be eliminated from the contest after a week. In a tearful video shortly after her elimination, she had hinted: “I have had a lot to deal with”.

As the competition gets underway, Healey has now revealed that she suffered a miscarriage, and was left grieving during her brief experience. She thanked her loved ones, ITV and Buchanan for their support as she detailed her experience in an emotional statement.

“I haven’t been able to talk about this until now, because it’s been too painful,” she began in a post on Instagram on Thursday (30 Jan).

”Whilst committed to Dancing on Ice and the busy training schedule, to our shock we discovered that I was pregnant.

“Within weeks of finding out this news, before me and my family could allow this news to sink in and digest it, I suffered a miscarriage.”

Speaking about the effect the experience had on her, Healey laid bare her emotions as she shared: “Understandably this really did devastate me and hit me deeply, finding out this news and then having it taken in such a short [space] of time is an awful lot to deal with.

open image in gallery Healey was eliminated first and had hinted she had had personal circumstances affecting her performance ( ITV )

“I know I am beyond blessed to have two beautiful daughters but the grief still feels enormous. I am grieving for the little soul I carried momentarily who I’ll never get to meet, the sibling that my girls will never get to have.”

The Waterloo Road star, who has previously competed in the ninth series of Strictly Come Dancing too, added: “The child that will forever leave my heart curious with the ‘what ifs’. And it is painful. I thought I could just carry on but anyone who knows me, knew I wasn’t right. Some feelings you can park, put in a box and move on.

open image in gallery Star shared an emotional post on Instagram ( Instagram/Chelsee Healey )

“This hurts differently and I can’t just move on, not yet anyway. I think that my little baby deserves to be honoured by me allowing myself to feel all the emotions, all the sadness for what will not be. There is no shame in that.”

She shared a message for other women going through a similar experience as she wrote: “I am truly sorry for your loss and I hope you are allowed to express and feel your emotions. Our heavenly children deserve a place in our hearts.”

She added: “A gentle reminder that we never know what someone else is going through or how their pain maybe hurting them.”

Buchanan shared a supportive message under the post as he commented: “You’re a special person and I can’t express how much I respect you as a friend and a partner.

“Knowing what you were going through, you always impressed me with how you put on a brave face and treated everyone around you with such kindness, even on you most difficult days. You’re brave for sharing this”.