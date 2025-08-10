Former RAF corporal, 96, becomes Countdown’s oldest ever contestant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Elsom, a 96-year-old former RAF corporal from Stanley, County Durham, who left school at 14, is set to become the oldest contestant in Countdown history when he appears on the Channel 4 gameshow on Monday afternoon.

Channel 4 described Mr Elsom, originally from Willingham, as bringing "warmth, wit, wisdom", a "sharp mind and love of numbers".

He has been a dedicated viewer for decades.

Mr Elsom said: "I enjoyed everything about the day, the photo will be framed and have a place next to the photo of me with King Charles.

“It was a lovely experience I will remember for the rest of my life."

Despite leaving school at 14 and initially finding terms like “decimals” and “algebra” intimidating, Mr Elsom is said to have had a quiet talent for working with figures.

open image in gallery 96-year-old former RAF corporal Donald Elsom who has become the oldest contestant in Countdown history ( Channel 4/PA Wire )

The Countdown contestant had a varied career in the Royal Air Force, as a police dog handler, butcher, and school site agent.

Donald Elsom is the oldest contestant to have ever appeared on Countdown, beating the record previously held by 89-year-old Geoffrey Green, who appeared on the Channel 4 show in 2007.

The gameshow’s oldest Countdown winner was 87-year-old Bertha Bourne in 1993.

In the daytime words and numbers quiz, which began on Channel 4 in 1982 and is currently hosted by Colin Murray, two contestants compete in 15 rounds to become the daily Countdown champion.

The gameshow also features mathematician Rachel Riley, who joined the Channel 4 show in 2009 as a replacement for Carol Vorderman.

open image in gallery Colin Murray has hosted Countdown since 2022 ( Channel 4/PA )

Produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios, there have been more than 90 seasons.

The quiz show was the first programme to air on Channel 4 when the broadcaster launched in November 1982 and remains the channel’s longest-running series.

Mr Elson’s first episode will air on Channel 4 on August 11 at 2.10pm.