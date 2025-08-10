Former RAF corporal, 96, becomes Countdown’s oldest ever contestant
Donald Elsom, a 96-year-old former RAF corporal from Stanley, County Durham, who left school at 14, is set to become the oldest contestant in Countdown history when he appears on the Channel 4 gameshow on Monday afternoon.
Channel 4 described Mr Elsom, originally from Willingham, as bringing "warmth, wit, wisdom", a "sharp mind and love of numbers".
He has been a dedicated viewer for decades.
Mr Elsom said: "I enjoyed everything about the day, the photo will be framed and have a place next to the photo of me with King Charles.
“It was a lovely experience I will remember for the rest of my life."
Despite leaving school at 14 and initially finding terms like “decimals” and “algebra” intimidating, Mr Elsom is said to have had a quiet talent for working with figures.
The Countdown contestant had a varied career in the Royal Air Force, as a police dog handler, butcher, and school site agent.
Donald Elsom is the oldest contestant to have ever appeared on Countdown, beating the record previously held by 89-year-old Geoffrey Green, who appeared on the Channel 4 show in 2007.
The gameshow’s oldest Countdown winner was 87-year-old Bertha Bourne in 1993.
In the daytime words and numbers quiz, which began on Channel 4 in 1982 and is currently hosted by Colin Murray, two contestants compete in 15 rounds to become the daily Countdown champion.
The gameshow also features mathematician Rachel Riley, who joined the Channel 4 show in 2009 as a replacement for Carol Vorderman.
Produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios, there have been more than 90 seasons.
The quiz show was the first programme to air on Channel 4 when the broadcaster launched in November 1982 and remains the channel’s longest-running series.
Mr Elson’s first episode will air on Channel 4 on August 11 at 2.10pm.
