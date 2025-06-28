Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glee star Cory Monteith’s mother Ann McGregor has died just weeks after the late actor’s estranged father, Joe Monteith.

McGregor died peacefully on 18 June, aged 74, her obituary states, after being treated for an illness at St Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon, Canada.

Monteith’s father died on 12 May, aged 75 after receiving care at a palliative care unit in Oromocto, Canada, prior to his death last month.

The coincidental passing of both of Monteith’s parents comes after the actor’s untimely death in 2013. The actor, known for playing Finn Hudson on the musical comedy series Glee, died aged 31 from an overdose of heroin and alcohol.

The hit musical comedy series was in the middle of production of its fifth season when Monteith died unexpectedly. The season’s third episode, titled “The Quarterback”, served as a tribute to both the actor and his character, who also died in the show.

After a three-month hiatus, Glee returned and completed season five, with a sixth and final season wrapping up in 2015.

Monteith was extremely close with his mother, who told People in 2018 after losing her son: “I still can’t pick up the pieces. “My world totally stopped. And I’m a different person than I was before.”

Lea Michele and Cory Monteith as Rachel and Finn on ‘Glee’ ( Fox )

She continued: “We used to go everywhere together. We had a favorite restaurant where we’d share fish and chips. Even at 3 years old, he would stand at the counter and pay the bill. He could talk to anyone. He just had a way about him, and all I could do was enjoy it.”

The actor was estranged from his father but revealed they had briefly reunited in 2009, the same year that he began his role in Glee as Finn Hudson: “We’d spoken maybe three of four times [during the period] and he reached out to me on Facebook. I couldn’t shut the door, so I got on a plane. He greeted me at the airport…it was a good time,” he told Parade magazine in 2011.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.