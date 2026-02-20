ITV boss rules out plans for soap crossover after Corriedale stunt: ‘It won’t work’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coronation Street and Emmerdale’s cross-over special may have been a roaring success for ITV, but the broadcaster’s soap boss doesn’t have any further plans for another Corriedale.

The two worlds crossed over at the start of this year, with characters from both programmes meeting one another following a multi-car collision. It proved to be a massive hit with fans, with 4.7 million tuning in to the hour-long episode.

Despite the impressive ratings, ITV’s executive producer for continuing drama Iain MacLeod has ruled out the possibility of another Corriedale special – saying that it “doesn’t make any sense” to revisit the idea.

Speaking to the This Is Media City podcast on Tuesday (17 February), MacLeod said that blending the ”gothic and crazy” Emmerdale with the “more grounded” Coronation Street again “wouldn’t work” on a long-term basis.

“The two shows do have a very different editorial voice and different sensibilities and the type of stories they tell are different,” he said. “And also, if you’ve got two incredibly successful brands, why would you blend them together?

“I don’t know that it would end up being more than the sum of its parts if you did it long-term. It doesn’t make any sense from my point of view to do it more permanently.”

The cross-over special saw characters from both soaps come face-to-face ( ITV )

MacLeod added that it’s not like to generate “the same level of excitement” if it were to happen again.

The crossover special kicked off ITV’s new soap schedule, which saw runtimes for both programmes slashed by 30 minutes. The broadcaster announced last year that it would be moving Emmerdale to 8pm and Coronation Street to 8:30pm as part of the channel’s “soaps power hour”.

As a result, soap fans now get one hour fewer of the shows per week – with ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment, Kevin Lygo, announcing at the time that the cutback would “have an impact for the people who work on the soaps team”.

“We will support our colleagues in ITV Studios as they work through these changes, and will do what we can to mitigate the impact on our people,” he said.

It’s not the only soap cut to be made by ITV, with the British Soap Awards being canned by the network earlier this month. In a statement issued in February, ITV said: “The British Soap Awards is taking a break and won’t be on air in 2026.”

It’s not the first time that the British Soap Awards has been cancelled: the awards were paused for two years during the pandemic and then returned for a year, before the event was pulled in 2024. It is unknown whether the awards will be back for 2027.