Seventh Corrie star makes ‘incredibly difficult decision’ to quit soap

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A seventh star has announced their departure from Coronation Street amid a slew of exits that will hit the soap in 2025.

An alarming number of departures have been announced in recent weeks, some of which were decided by producers and others by the cast members themselves.

The latest star to leave is Paddy Bever, who has played Max Turner since 2021.

Bever, 20, said in a statement: “After much reflection and in an incredibly difficult decision, I have chosen to step away from Max, and Coronation Street, to explore new opportunities.

“I have been surrounded by such kindness and support every step of the way.”

The actor called his time on the soap “unforgettable”, telling The Mirror: “It’s been a great privilege to contribute to the legacy of such a well-loved and iconic show.

“While I look forward to what lies ahead, I will treasure these memories.”

‘Coronation Street’ cast member Max Turner (Paddy Bevan) ( ITV )

Other stars who have decided to leave the cobbles to explore new opportunities are Charlotte Jordan, who plays Rovers barmaid Daisy Midgeley, Shelley King, who filmed her final scenes in December, and Corrie stalwart Sue Cleaver, who has played Eileen Grimshaw for 25 years.

Meanwhile, Helen Worth’s Gail Platt left the show in December, with producers deciding to axe Colson Smith (PC Craig Tinker) and Sue Devaney, whose Debbie Webster will bow out as part of a hard-hitting Alzheimer’s storyline later this year.

While Devaney was initially left “gutted” by producer Kate Brooks’s decision to kill off her character, the actor is said to now be fixated on the show’s potential to raise awareness about the disease.

Meanwhile, Cleaver assured fans that “the door is still firmly open” for a potential return one day in the future.

The forthcoming departures were all decided last year, but the quick succession of announcements has caused speculation about the state of proceedings behind the camera.

It was reported that the soap was embroiled in an alleged cash crisis behind the scenes, which has been denounced by star Andrew Whyment