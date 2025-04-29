Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coronation Street fans have been left in shock after it was revealed that Julie Carp (Katy Cavanagh) will die from cancer in episodes scheduled to air next week.

Cavanagh, 51, first played the half-sister of Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) from 2008 to 2015 – when her character moved away from Weatherfield after her relationship with Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) broke down.

The fan-favourite returned to Coronation Street after a decade away this February, only for Cavanagh’s character to be written out of the soap once again after just two months back on the programme.

Cavanagh made a comeback earlier this year to be part of Cleaver’s final storyline, after the soap star announced her exit from Coronation Street after 25 years in the role of Eileen.

When Julie returned to Weatherfield, she hid the fact she was living with terminal cancer from her friends and family. Todd Grimshaw (Bruno Langley) and George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) were the first to find out about her Sarcoma and encouraged her to tell Eileen, too.

In Cavanagh’s final scenes, the sisters can be seen on a scenic day out at a lake. Julie asks Eileen to go to the refreshment van for her and, when she returns, she discovers Julie lying on her back with her eyes closed.

Before Julie dies, George discovers a video she left for Eileen where she tells her sister she needs to break up with him. As Eileen grieves Julie, George worries about the future of their relationship.

open image in gallery ( ITV )

Fans were quick to voice their disappointment that Cavanagh would be leaving Coronation Street once more .

“Julie Carp coming back just to speedrun death is so random,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

“I’m not at all prepared,” another viewer added of their sadness at Julie’s departure.

Meanwhile, a third person dubbed Julie a “brilliant character” adding her return “gave us a glimpse of the old Corrie” from previous years of the soap. “What a loss,” they said.

open image in gallery Cavanagh as Julie on 'Coronation Street' ( ITV )

“To just bring Julie back to kill her off so soon utter Shame on you Corrie!!!” another fan fumed.

Cavanagh is yet to release a statement about her swift exit from the soap.

However, Cleaver, whose final scenes will also play out in the coming weeks, previously explained she is exiting the show to pursue new acting projects. “I’ve had 25 privileged years of working on Coronation Street,” Cleaver said.

“The door is still firmly open but as I reached my 60th year, I decided it was time to embrace change, look for new adventures and live fearlessly.”