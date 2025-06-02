Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coronation Street actor Barbara Ferris has died, aged 85.

The actor, who is the sister of Matilda and Call the Midwife star Pam Ferris, died on 23 May 2025. A cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

Ferris appeared in ITV soap Coronation Street playing Nona Willis, a barmaid at the Rovers Return pub, in 1961.

However, she left after 10 episodes due to struggles with the northern accent required to play the role.

Her other roles included Catch Us if You Can (1965), Children Of The Damned (1964) and 1990 film The Krays – her final film performance.

Throughout her acting career, Barbara starred alongside actors Lurence Olivier (A Pair of Briefs, 1962), Oliver Reed (The System, 1964), John Cleese and Donald Sutherland (Interlude, 1968).

Her sister Pam once credited Barbara with “changing her life” after encouraging her family to move to New Zealand, where she successfully embarked on an acting career.

open image in gallery Barbara Ferris starred in 'Coronation Street’ in the 1960s ( Getty )

She previously told MailOnline: ‘My older sister Barbara had emigrated to New Zealand with her husband and their tiny baby. I remained in Bridgend, Wales, with my parents, where my father worked for the police force.

Pam said it was a phone call with Barbara that led to her relocation as the conversation had left her feeling distressed.

‘It was wonderful to speak to my sister, but that telephone call upset all of us because we missed her so much. Weeks of debate followed until it was decided that we’d move to New Zealand, where my parents could see their grandchild grow up.”

She added: “It was wonderful to be close to my sister again but there was so much more that I loved about my new surroundings.”

open image in gallery Barbara Ferris as Mrs Lawson in 1990 gangster film ‘The Krays’ ( Rank Film Distributors )

Tributes have poured in for Barbara, with one fan writing: “Absolutely gutted to hear about Barbara Ferris. She had such a quiet grace on screen. Catch Us if You Can was a core memory from my childhood. Rest easy, Dinah.”

Meanwhile, another fan described her acting as “unforgettable”, adding: “We were lucky to have her”.

Barbara is survived by he rhusband John Quested and three children, Nicholas, Christopher, and Catherine.