Barbara Ferris: Coronation Street actor dies, aged 85
‘Unforgettable’ actor was the sister of ‘Call the Midwife’ star Pam Ferris
Coronation Street actor Barbara Ferris has died, aged 85.
The actor, who is the sister of Matilda and Call the Midwife star Pam Ferris, died on 23 May 2025. A cause of death is yet to be disclosed.
Ferris appeared in ITV soap Coronation Street playing Nona Willis, a barmaid at the Rovers Return pub, in 1961.
However, she left after 10 episodes due to struggles with the northern accent required to play the role.
Her other roles included Catch Us if You Can (1965), Children Of The Damned (1964) and 1990 film The Krays – her final film performance.
Throughout her acting career, Barbara starred alongside actors Lurence Olivier (A Pair of Briefs, 1962), Oliver Reed (The System, 1964), John Cleese and Donald Sutherland (Interlude, 1968).
Her sister Pam once credited Barbara with “changing her life” after encouraging her family to move to New Zealand, where she successfully embarked on an acting career.
She previously told MailOnline: ‘My older sister Barbara had emigrated to New Zealand with her husband and their tiny baby. I remained in Bridgend, Wales, with my parents, where my father worked for the police force.
Pam said it was a phone call with Barbara that led to her relocation as the conversation had left her feeling distressed.
‘It was wonderful to speak to my sister, but that telephone call upset all of us because we missed her so much. Weeks of debate followed until it was decided that we’d move to New Zealand, where my parents could see their grandchild grow up.”
She added: “It was wonderful to be close to my sister again but there was so much more that I loved about my new surroundings.”
Tributes have poured in for Barbara, with one fan writing: “Absolutely gutted to hear about Barbara Ferris. She had such a quiet grace on screen. Catch Us if You Can was a core memory from my childhood. Rest easy, Dinah.”
Meanwhile, another fan described her acting as “unforgettable”, adding: “We were lucky to have her”.
Barbara is survived by he rhusband John Quested and three children, Nicholas, Christopher, and Catherine.
