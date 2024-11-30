Coleen Rooney opens up about miscarriages and impact on Wayne on I’m a Celebrity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Coleen Rooney opened up about her two miscarriages on Friday night’s episode (29 November) of I’m a Celebrity.

Rooney has four children with her husband, former Manchester United striker Wayne: Kai, 13; Klay, 10; Kit, seven; and Cass, five.

Speaking about having four boys to fellow campmates Oti Mabuse and GK Barry, she admitted: “I would’ve liked a girl for Wayne. I wasn’t desperate, he would’ve liked a girl, I wasn’t bothered either way.”

She went on to explain: “I’ve had two miscarriages and I don’t know whether that has been girls, you know sometimes they say you can’t carry a certain sex, but they don’t investigate until you have your third one.”

Rooney said she had her first miscarriage before she had any children, with the second miscarriage coming before she had Kit and Cass.

She admitted: “When I had the first one I was really scared… but then once I had a child, it took that away, I went on to have another one. It’s not a nice feeling for anyone, it’s horrible but knowing that I could conceive and have the child, that made me feel better.”

Speaking of Wayne, she said: “I feel for the men in this situation… Wayne really felt it the first time round and it wasn’t until later on that I thought, ‘Do you know what, everyone’s fussing around me, but not him and he had to just get up and go to work as normal.’ It’s quite hard.”

The Rooneys ( Getty Images )

Ahead of entering the jungle earlier this month, Rooney previously revealed that she “barely sees” her husband due to his new role as manager of the Championship football team Plymouth Argyle.

Wayne was appointed by the Sky Bet Championship club in May, having lasted just three months in charge at Birmingham last season.

McFly singer Danny Jones asked Rooney whether or not Wayne, whose team suffered a gruelling 6-1 defeat to Norwich City on Tuesday (26 November), was “loving managing” the team.

“Yeah he does enjoy it,” Rooney responded. “It’s hard, though. I find it more nerve-wracking him being a manager than I did [him being a player]. I feel more pressure.”

There have been lots of deep and meaningful conversations on I’m a Celebrity this season, with other special moments including Mabuse talking about the premature birth of her child, and Reverend Richard Coles opening up about his grief over losing his husband.