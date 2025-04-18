Millennials rejoice as Clueless star set to reprise lead role in TV reboot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Peacock is developing a Clueless sequel series based on the cult classic film — and a fan-favorite star is returning along with it.

The 1995 film’s lead actor, Alicia Silverstone, will reprise her role as Cher Horowitz and also executive produce the series.

Also returning from the film are writer-director Amy Heckerling and producer Robert Lawrence, both of whom will executive produce along with Silverstone.

The Peacock series will be written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire Productions — the company behind the original and reboot of Gossip Girl — as well as Jordan Weiss, who created the series Dollface for Hulu.

Clueless, loosely based on Jane Austen’s 1815 novel Emma, followed popular California high schooler Cher Horowitz. She strives to do good, playing matchmaker for her teachers and offering a makeover to a new student. But she’s also forced to look inward — something she’s not quite used to as a “clueless,” shallow teen.

Since its debut three decades ago, Clueless has retained a cult following, especially among Millennials who grew up with the film. Clueless has already been turned into a TV series once, and ran for three seasons from 1996-1999, as well as a musical on London’s West End. Many of the film’s original stars also appeared in that first TV series, with the exception of Silverstone.

Now, she’s back — and fans are thrilled.

A trio of stars headlined the original ‘Clueless’ film, including Alicia Silverstone

“We will be watching!” one person wrote on X.

“Thank goodness I’ve been waiting forever for this. So happy!” another gushed.

Others have shared their hopes that the series will also include Stacey Dash, who played Dionne Marie Davenport in the original film and in the first TV show. Dash was then the focus of another spin-off series that Peacock was developing several years ago, but it didn’t pan out.

“Have to bring Stacey back too though if I'll be watching,” a fan demanded on X.

But some fans have been quick to point out that a big part of the original film will be missing.

“It won't be the same without Brittany Murphy,” one fan wrote.

Murphy, who played Tai Frasier in the original film, died suddenly in 2009 at the age of 32. Her death was officially ruled an accident, caused by pneumonia, anemia, and multiple drug intoxication.

“I hope it’s good, but it can never be the same,” another shared with a GIF of Murphy from the original film.

And while the plot for the new series hasn’t been revealed, fans are already speculating it might include Cher in a new era of life.

“I wonder if Cher will be a mom? She was great playing Julie as a mom in the Valley Girl reboot. No Brittany Murphy tho will b sad,” one fan ruminated.

Another had specific demands for the show’s developers: “Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison, Eliza Donovan and Breckin Meyer ... and a homage to Brittany Murphy somehow...or no dice!”