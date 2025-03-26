Married with Children and ER star dies suddenly at 58

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Model and actor Cindyana Santangelo, best known for her appearances in the seminal sitcom Married with Children and medical drama ER, has died suddenly aged 58.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to an emergency medical call in Malibu, California, on the evening of March 24, according to an advisory, per People.

The person, later identified as Santangelo, was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Before her death, authorities were advised that Santangelo had received cosmetic shots at her home, TMZ reported.

The cause of death is not yet known, though an autopsy is pending and an investigation has been launched.

The Independent has contacted the LASD for further comment.

open image in gallery Cindyana Santangelo is remembered for having a ‘heart as vast as the ocean’ ( cindyanasantangelo / Instagram )

Santangelo made a variety of one-off appearances in shows like ER, CSI Miami and Married with Children. In the latter, she played Sierra Madre, a dancer at The Jiggly Room.

She also made an uncredited appearance as Yoga Girl in the 2003 action comedy Hollywood Homicide, starring Harrison Ford and Josh Hartnett.

In 1990, Santangelo sang the intro to Jane’s Addiction’s song “Stop.” The rock band’s frontman, Perry Farrell, later dubbed her the “Latina Marilyn Monroe” in an interview with Spin Magazine.

In a joint Instagram post shared on Santangelo’s feed before her death, her friend, Cynthia Buanuelos, wished her a happy birthday.

open image in gallery Cindyana Santangelo appeared to have died days after her 58th birthday ( cindyanasantangelo / Instagram )

“Cheers to another amazing year, my Wifey for Lifey,” Buanuelos captioned the post, alongside a photo of the two of them dressed up for Independence Day.

Buanuelos has since shared a tribute to Santangelo in another joint Instagram post featured on the actor’s page.

“My heart aches as I write this. I’m still in shock and disbelief. How can you be gone???” Buanuelos wrote.

Remembering her as having had “a heart as vast as the ocean, a spirit as free as the wind, and a love that ran deeper than the blue depths you adored,” she added: “I will feel your presence in every crashing wave, every salty breeze, and every shimmering reflection of the sun on the ocean’s surface. You were my best friend, my wifey, my kindred spirit. The most gorgeous mermaid in human form. Forever drawn to the sea.”