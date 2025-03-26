Married with Children and ER star dies suddenly at 58
Cindyana Santangelo reportedly died at the hospital after being transported for a medical emergency on March 24
Model and actor Cindyana Santangelo, best known for her appearances in the seminal sitcom Married with Children and medical drama ER, has died suddenly aged 58.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to an emergency medical call in Malibu, California, on the evening of March 24, according to an advisory, per People.
The person, later identified as Santangelo, was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Before her death, authorities were advised that Santangelo had received cosmetic shots at her home, TMZ reported.
The cause of death is not yet known, though an autopsy is pending and an investigation has been launched.
The Independent has contacted the LASD for further comment.
Santangelo made a variety of one-off appearances in shows like ER, CSI Miami and Married with Children. In the latter, she played Sierra Madre, a dancer at The Jiggly Room.
She also made an uncredited appearance as Yoga Girl in the 2003 action comedy Hollywood Homicide, starring Harrison Ford and Josh Hartnett.
In 1990, Santangelo sang the intro to Jane’s Addiction’s song “Stop.” The rock band’s frontman, Perry Farrell, later dubbed her the “Latina Marilyn Monroe” in an interview with Spin Magazine.
In a joint Instagram post shared on Santangelo’s feed before her death, her friend, Cynthia Buanuelos, wished her a happy birthday.
“Cheers to another amazing year, my Wifey for Lifey,” Buanuelos captioned the post, alongside a photo of the two of them dressed up for Independence Day.
Buanuelos has since shared a tribute to Santangelo in another joint Instagram post featured on the actor’s page.
“My heart aches as I write this. I’m still in shock and disbelief. How can you be gone???” Buanuelos wrote.
Remembering her as having had “a heart as vast as the ocean, a spirit as free as the wind, and a love that ran deeper than the blue depths you adored,” she added: “I will feel your presence in every crashing wave, every salty breeze, and every shimmering reflection of the sun on the ocean’s surface. You were my best friend, my wifey, my kindred spirit. The most gorgeous mermaid in human form. Forever drawn to the sea.”
