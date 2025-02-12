Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano has provided an update on her recovery after taking a birdshot near the eye while shooting clay pigeons for her husband’s birthday.

In a new Instagram post on Tuesday, Romano shared a video from her recent visit with an oculoplastic surgeon.

“It is a miracle,” Romano wrote in the caption. “The shot was less than 1mm from permanently blinding me. @drseanpaul also explained that the shot missed all the vital parts of my eye by moving around them like a marble hugging the curve of a bowl (it's an anomaly).”

She had previously shared that there were still pellet fragments embedded in her face, noting now that the one below her eye “must remain in place, as surgically removing it could leave me blind.”

“The shot fragment in my forehead is lodged in my skull and doctors have decided to leave it, as it will accelerate the healing process,” she said.

However, she assured fans she “should fully recover with no issues at all, though I may never be able to get an MRI again.”

Over the weekend, the 40-year-old Even Stevens alum posted an Instagram video revealing her gruesome injury.

Christy Carlson Romano shows injury after getting shot in face ( Christy Carlson Romano/Instagram )

“So I got shot in the eye. It was not fun. I am safe,” Romano said, pointing to a deep bruise underneath her right eye.

“This is really bad tonight,” she continued, pulling down her bottom eyelid to show her eye’s broken blood vessels.

“I get to say I got shot in the face, and lived to tell the tale,” the Kim Possible actor added before reminding fans to “be grateful for every day.”

She shared further details of the accident in the post’s caption, explaining that “there was another party with us and they unsafely fired in the wrong direction and shot me in the face.”

Praising her husband, Brendan Rooney, who “immediately sprung into action, assessed me, and rushed me to the hospital,” she said: “I was hit in 5 places, one was less than an inch from hitting me directly in my right eye.”

“With everything that happened, all I can think about is how grateful I am to be alive. I love my daughters, husband, family, and friends so much. I saw my life flash before my eyes and I’m telling you, hug the people around you every chance you can. Life can change in an instant.”

Romano, who shares two daughters with her husband of more than a decade, is best known for her portrayal of Ren Stevens on the three-season Disney Channel sitcom Even Stevens.

She was also the voice behind the titular red-headed superhero of the animated series Kim Possible.

The star recently competed in the third season of the hit reality series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. She was eliminated in the eighth episode, which aired on January 29.