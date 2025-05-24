Chris Packham accuses government bill of being a ‘licence to destroy nature’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV naturalist Chris Packham issued a scathing criticism of the proposed new Nature Restoration Fund, describing it as a “licence to destroy nature”.

The fund, which would be established if the UK government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill passes into law, allows property developers to eschew environmental obligations by making a payment. That money would then be channelled by Natural England into nature restoration efforts elsewhere.

Springwatch presenter Packham discussed the subject during a panel at the 2025 Hay Festival of Literature and Arts, held in partnership with The Independent for the second year running. Packham appeared alongside Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud and Community Planning Alliance co-founder Rosie Pearson.

“What’s happened is the government has come up with this piece of legislation called the Planning and Infrastructure Bill,” he said. “And they’ve come up with something called the Nature Restoration Fund.

“The idea here being essentially that developers will be able to destroy nature to an agreed pound value, and that pound value will be monitored, essentially, by [non-departmental public body] Natural England – which, by the way, has been cut, cut, cut, and cut, and is going through another round of redundancies at the moment.”

Explaining that there would need to be “significant reinvestment” in Nature England in order to properly monitor the new fund, Packham went on to accuse the scheme of being a “con”.

“In simplified terms, a developer can say, ‘I need to cut down this glade of ancient oak trees’, and someone will say, OK, that’s £30,000 pounds. And then hopefully, if there’s anyone left employed at Natural England, they will use that money to plant some more oak trees. But they don't even have to plant them in the same county.

“The nature restoration fund is a con. It's a complete con,” he continued. “It’s a licence to destroy nature and and not have it integrated in any way shape or form.”

The bill is yet to pass through parliament, however, with Packham urging audience members to contact their MP with concerns about the prospective legislation.

The Independent has contacted representatives for deputy prime minister and housing secretary Angela Rayner for comment.

Packham has worked as the host of BBC’s Springwatch since 2009.

Held over 11 days in the town of Hay-on-Wye, Hay Festival sees figures from across the world of culture and media deliver talks, panel discussions and other events.

The 38th spring edition of the festival features a lineup that includes Trump’s estranged niece, Mary Trump, Welsh actor and activist Michael Sheen, actor and campaigner Jameela Jamil, and more.

Throughout the festival, The Independent is hosting a series of morning panels titled The News Review, in which our journalists will explore current affairs with leading figures from politics, science, the arts and comedy.