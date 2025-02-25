Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Chris O’Dowd has voiced support for Graham Linehan, the Irish TV writer who claims to have become the “most hated man on the internet” following repeated accusations of bigotry and transphobia.

O’Dowd starred in the Channel 4 sitcom The IT Crowd, which Linehan created, between 2006 and 2013. Linehan is also known for creating the Irish priest sitcom Father Ted and is listed as one of the co-creators of BBC sitcom Motherland.

Over the past several years, Linehan has become known for sharing anti-transgender rhetoric online, and has attracted heavy criticism from LGBT+ groups for characterising the trans rights movements as “paedophilic”, branding individual critics “groomers”. Linehan has claimed that his views on trans rights have led to a blacklisting from the entertainment industry, as well as the dissolution of his marriage.

Speaking to The Times in a new interview, O’Dowd described Linehan as “the best comedy writer” he had worked with, and claimed that Linehan’s views were “not peripheral”.

“I haven’t seen him in a few years, I text him every now and again,” O’Dowd remarked. “I have people come up to me and tell me that I’ve changed their life because of this show that I was really a small part in. And so I always get in touch with him and let him know, ‘I just want you to know how much f***ing love I get for your work.’ I wish he was writing more, and I wish he was in the industry more. I think he’s the best comedy writer I’ve worked with.

“I don’t necessarily want to get into his views,” he continued, “but I do think that it’s a shame that more people don’t go and talk to him about them because – whether I agree with them or not – they’re not peripheral. I know the press is trying to make loads of money out of all of the division, but don’t actually want to go and talk to him about it and I think that’s a shame.”

Chris O'Dowd (left) and Graham Linehan (right) ( Getty )

Last year, Linehan announced that he was moving to the US to film a new sitcom starring Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo actor Rob Schneider. Former GB News presenter Andrew Doyle is also said to be involved in the project.

Linehan is also currently involved in a legal battle after being sued by former Holby City actor David Paisley for defamation, over statements made on his substack and social media pages.