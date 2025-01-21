Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly 2024 winners Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell have made a very exciting announcement.

The comedian, 47, and pro dancer, 35, lifted the Glitterball Trophy on the BBC One show last month, but were sadly forced to miss out on the Strictly live tour due to scheduling clashes.

McCausland and Buswell were a hugely popular winning duo – McCausland is the first blind person to ever have competed on the show, and Buswell received widespread praise for how she adapted training for her partner and helped him to shine on the dancefloor.

The two stars have now announced that they are recording a podcast together. They shared the news on their respective Instagram grids, both posting a video of them having a laugh together and writing: “Want more of this nonsense? Chris and Dianne are going to be hooking up for a weekly publicly available catch up, otherwise known as a PODCAST.

“First episode out in just four days and counting. If you’ve got any questions for us, put them here and we will try to get around to answering some on the pod. See you all on Thursday [24 January]. We can’t wait!”

Teasing details of their debut episode, McCausland added: “And of course we will have to start with a recap of that final won’t we. Can’t wait partner!”

Details of the title of the podcast and where to find it are expected to be revealed soon.

McCausland is unable to participate in the Strictly tour, which kicked off in Birmingham last week, because he is currently touring his own comedy show, Yonks!, in which he jokes: “Twenty one years of hard graft on the comedy scene, to now be best known for dancing.”

Buswell previously revealed she had been told that she wouldn’t make it far in the competition once she had been assigned McCausland. The pair had named their team “Winning is not everything” as McCausland admitted that he felt other couples were better.

In a dedication to Buswell in his victory speech, McCausland said: “We’ve lasted and lasted and Dianne has got so much out of me. She deserves this so much. Every day she’s just positivity and belief and she’s just one of the easiest people to be funny with than I’ve ever met.”

He then joked: “Unless she changes her number, she’s stuck with me.”

McCausland dedicated his victory to anybody who “got told or thought that they couldn’t do something”.

“It shows that with opportunity, support and determination, that anything can happen,” he said.