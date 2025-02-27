Chris Hughes: Eggheads star dies, aged 77
Hughes had been part of the BBC quiz show since 2003
Eggheads star Chris Hughes has reportedly died, aged 77, according to a social media post from the BBC quiz show.
The shows Facebook page, shared a post on Thursday (27 February) stating: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Eggheads great Chris Hughes.
“Chris joined the show at the very start in 2003 and over the next 20 years gave us not only brilliant answers but very many laughs and happy memories. He loved being an Egghead and will be hugely missed by all his Eggheads family.”
A celebration of life service will reportedly take place at Crewe Crematorium on 14 March, followed by a wake at a local pub. Well wishers have been asked to do donate to Cancer Research and the British Heart Foundation.
