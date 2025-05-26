Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Chibnall has said one of the reasons he brought Broadchurch to an end in 2017 was out of fear that too much repeating violence would see the series “become Midsomer Murders”.

The TV writer and novelist spoke about the series and his new crime novel Death at the White Hart during a talk at the 2025 Hay Festival of Literature and Arts, held in partnership with The Independent.

Chibnall, known for creating the acclaimed ITV crime drama Broadchurch and his work as a showrunner on Doctor Who, appeared alongside Icelandic crime novelist Ragnar Jónasson in conversation with BBC presenter Julia Wheeler.

During the event, he was asked by a member of the audience about the decision to set his new novel — which revolves around a grisly killing — in Dorset, an area with a low murder rate in real life.

“I think the dissonance is what's interesting,” he replied. “One of the reasons I didn't carry on Broadchurch as a show, is that I didn't want it to be like it suddenly become New York, or Midsomer Murders.

“So I think you have to stress the rarity [of disturbing, violent events in these rural areas],” he says. “That that feels really important in how it impacts characters, how it impacts the police. And in terms of ideas... it's always about human nature, isn't it? Ultimately, the genre is the prism into humanity. These are extreme events and so that's what you were exploring really.”

Broadchurch ran for three series on ITV between 2013 and 2017, and followed the police investigation surrounding the death of a child in a fictional Dorset town.

Elsewhere in the event at Hay, Chibnall teased a forthcoming project for Netflix: a three-episode adaptation of Agatha Christie’s The Seven Dials Mystery starring How to Have Sex actor Mia McKenna-Bruce, Helena Bonham Carter, and Martin Freeman.

Chris Chibnall at Hay Festival 2025 ( Billie Charity and Hay Festival )

The series will, he says, feature “stately homes, vintage cars, a big dance band, [and a] pretty good budget”.

“The craft is really great,” he added. “It’s a lot of fun and it’s a great story.”

Held over 11 days in the town of Hay-on-Wye, the Hay Festival sees figures from across the world of culture and media deliver talks, panel discussions and front other events.

The 38th spring edition of the festival features a lineup that includes Donald Trump’s estranged niece, Mary Trump, Welsh actor and activist Michael Sheen, actor and campaigner Jameela Jamil, and more.

Throughout the festival, The Independent is hosting a series of morning panels titled The News Review, in which our journalists will explore current affairs with leading figures from politics, science, the arts and comedy.