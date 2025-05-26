Chris Chibnall says he ended Broadchurch because he ‘didn’t want it to become like Midsomer Murders’
TV writer was speaking at the 2025 Hay Festival of Literature and Arts
Chris Chibnall has said one of the reasons he brought Broadchurch to an end in 2017 was out of fear that too much repeating violence would see the series “become Midsomer Murders”.
The TV writer and novelist spoke about the series and his new crime novel Death at the White Hart during a talk at the 2025 Hay Festival of Literature and Arts, held in partnership with The Independent.
Chibnall, known for creating the acclaimed ITV crime drama Broadchurch and his work as a showrunner on Doctor Who, appeared alongside Icelandic crime novelist Ragnar Jónasson in conversation with BBC presenter Julia Wheeler.
During the event, he was asked by a member of the audience about the decision to set his new novel — which revolves around a grisly killing — in Dorset, an area with a low murder rate in real life.
“I think the dissonance is what's interesting,” he replied. “One of the reasons I didn't carry on Broadchurch as a show, is that I didn't want it to be like it suddenly become New York, or Midsomer Murders.
“So I think you have to stress the rarity [of disturbing, violent events in these rural areas],” he says. “That that feels really important in how it impacts characters, how it impacts the police. And in terms of ideas... it's always about human nature, isn't it? Ultimately, the genre is the prism into humanity. These are extreme events and so that's what you were exploring really.”
Broadchurch ran for three series on ITV between 2013 and 2017, and followed the police investigation surrounding the death of a child in a fictional Dorset town.
Elsewhere in the event at Hay, Chibnall teased a forthcoming project for Netflix: a three-episode adaptation of Agatha Christie’s The Seven Dials Mystery starring How to Have Sex actor Mia McKenna-Bruce, Helena Bonham Carter, and Martin Freeman.
The series will, he says, feature “stately homes, vintage cars, a big dance band, [and a] pretty good budget”.
“The craft is really great,” he added. “It’s a lot of fun and it’s a great story.”
Held over 11 days in the town of Hay-on-Wye, the Hay Festival sees figures from across the world of culture and media deliver talks, panel discussions and front other events.
The 38th spring edition of the festival features a lineup that includes Donald Trump’s estranged niece, Mary Trump, Welsh actor and activist Michael Sheen, actor and campaigner Jameela Jamil, and more.
Throughout the festival, The Independent is hosting a series of morning panels titled The News Review, in which our journalists will explore current affairs with leading figures from politics, science, the arts and comedy.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments