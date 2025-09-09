Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charlie Sheen says he still hasn’t spoken to his former Two and a Half Men co-star Jon Cryer amid rumors the show could return in some form.

Earlier this week, the 60-year-old actor issued a plea to reconnect with Cryer so he could make amends.

Cryer appears in the new Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, but the two men did not speak personally during production.

Sheen speculated in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight about whether the hit sitcom could be rebooted, saying: “I still owe Johnny a phone call… I don't know that that show would ever come back or would ever have a chance at ending properly, but if it did it would be, I would do it more for the fans than for myself, just to put a proper bookend on it.”

The pair co-starred in Two and a Half Men from 2003 to 2011 before Sheen was infamously fired after exhibiting erratic behavior and making disparaging remarks about the show’s creator, Chuck Lorre.

At the premiere of the new documentary, Sheen said: “The only person I didn’t call personally to participate in the doc was Jon.”

open image in gallery Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles in January 2009 ( Kevin Winter/Getty Images for PCA )

“And the only reason I didn’t call him was because I didn’t have the right number for him, so the director reached out to him. But when I saw everything that Jon spoke about, so honestly and very compassionately, I wrote to him and I said, ‘Hey, thank you for your contributions, and I’m sorry we didn't connect personally. I hope to see you around the campus.’”

Sheen said at the time that he hadn’t heard back from Cryer but believed it was because he doesn’t have the actor’s latest contact information.

“I’m thinking I wrote to the wrong number. It’s not like Jon did not respond. He’s super responsible like that. So if you’re reading this, Jon, DM me your new number!”

After his 2011 dismissal, Sheen was replaced by Ashton Kutcher, who co-led the show for three more seasons.

“It was really cool to hear from his perspective,” Sheen said of Cryer’s comments in the documentary. “He was in the line of fire with all that stupid s*** going on, and it was affecting him and his family and his career and all that. I can’t debate anything that he said.”

Sheen was also surprised to hear Cryer’s take on his struggles with addiction and where they stemmed from.

“He said, ‘He’s a guy that doesn't believe he deserves the things he has, or that it was he earned,’ and I was like, ‘Whoa,’” said Sheen. “He nailed that, and I’m so glad he opened that door, because it gave me a chance to really start thinking about that.”

He continued: “Suddenly, I felt like I was on a couch in Jon’s therapy office, and he was dead on.

“That was really insightful of Jon, really, and compassionate,” he added.

open image in gallery Melanie Lynskey, Charlie Sheen, Angus T Jones, Jon Cryer and Marin Hinkle of ‘Two and a Half Men’ pose backstage during the 30th Annual People's Choice Awards in 2004 ( Getty Images )

Last year, Cryer addressed the possibility of a Two and a Half Men reboot. “Oh gosh, I don’t know how that happens,” he said on The View.

“Thing is, Charlie is doing a lot better now, which is wonderful. He and I have not spoken in a few years, but he’s doing a lot better, which obviously I am happy about,” he said.

“The thing for me is, when Two and a Half Men was happening, Charlie was like the highest-paid actor in television – probably ever. And there has been nobody that has surpassed the enormous amount of money he was making.

“And yet he blew it up. So you kinda have to think, I love him, I wish him the best and that he should live in good health the rest of his life, but I don’t know if I want to get in business with him for any length of time.”

By the time of his firing in 2011, Sheen was earning around $1.8 million per episode, making him the highest-paid actor on television at the time. With 20-plus episodes per season, that meant well over $30 million annually. Cryer earned significantly less, though still in the top tier of sitcom salaries.

aka Charlie Sheen is out on Netflix September 10. Sheen’s new memoir, The Book of Sheen, was published today.